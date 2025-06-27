Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection 8: Aamir Khan film yet to cross 100 cr after a week, leaves Kesari 2 behind

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection 8: Aamir Khan took an unconventional approach to the release of his film Sitaare Zameen Par, and it seems to have paid off. Aamir's film opened exclusively in theatres, with no OTT release plan attached. So far, the film has been doing well at the box office. In its one week in theatres, the film is now close to crossing the ₹100 crore mark. (Also read: Will Mahabharat be Aamir Khan's last film? Actor breaks silence on buzz around retirement) Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 8: Aamir Khan's spiritual sequel has remained steady.(PTI)

Sitaare Zameen Par box office update

The latest report on Sacnilk states that Sitaare Zameen Par minted ₹ 94.95 crore in its first week of release. On Friday, the film collected ₹ 6.05 crore, as per early estimates. Aamir Khan-starrer had a decent one week run, collecting ₹88.9 crore. The film is expected to cross the ₹100 crore mark by the end of its second weekend at the box office in India.

The film has now surpassed the lifetime India collection of Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2, which stood at ₹ 92.53 crore.

About the film

Sitaare Zameen Par introduces 10 actors--Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. It is a remake of the Spanish film Campeones. The film sees Aamir play a basketball coach training a team of players with special needs. It also stars Genelia D'Souza.

During an interview with HT, director RS Prasanna had opened up about working with Aamir and shared how he is someone who is extremely humble and it never seems that he is this huge superstar. "The most surprising thing about Aamir sir is that he is a legend who behaves like a newcomer, and you have newcomers who behave like legends. For me, it was just like how I connected with Ayush (Ayushmann Khurrana) and Bhumi (Pednekar). I was a first-time director (in Shubh Mangal Savdhaan), and they made me feel comfortable. The same is with Aamir sir," he said.