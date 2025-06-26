Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 7: Aamir Khan film beats lifetime haul of Jaat, collects 89 crore

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 7: Aamir Khan's sports drama Sitaare Zameen Par marked his return to the big screen after Laal Singh Chadha, which released in 2022. The film, which was released on June 21, has been doing a decent business at the box office after opening to positive reviews from fans and critics. As per the latest update on Sacnilk, the film has now collected above ₹85 crore. (Also read: Alia Bhatt re-creates iconic saree look of Rekha from Silsila, pays tribute to her at Umrao Jaan screening) Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 7: Aamir Khan gets to coach a special team in basketball.

Sitaare Zameen Par box office

As per the latest update, Sitaare Zameen Par has now earned ₹6.75 crore on its 7th day of release, as per early estimates. After a shaky start with ₹10.7 crore on opening day, the film saw a 88.79% jump on Saturday and brought in ₹20.2 crore, which is also the film's highest single-day collection so far. The dip in collections started on the weekdays. The overall collections of the film now stands at ₹ 89.15 crore.

Sitaare Zameen Par has now surpassed the India net collection of Sunny Deol's Jaat, which had minted ₹ 88.26 crore. It now looks to beat the collections of Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2, which stands at ₹ 92.53 crore.

About the film

Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit film Taare Zameen Par, which also saw Aamir play the lead. The film tells the story of a basketball coach who receives a DUI and is mandated by the court to teach a group of neurodivergent individuals the sport. Genelia plays the wife of Aamir's character.

The film introduces 10 actors--Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. It is a remake of the Spanish film Campeones.