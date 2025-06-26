Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 7: Aamir Khan film beats lifetime haul of Jaat, collects 89 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Jun 26, 2025 10:33 PM IST

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 7: Aamir Khan's film released with a unique strategy that it won't be available to watch in any OTT platforms.

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 7: Aamir Khan's sports drama Sitaare Zameen Par marked his return to the big screen after Laal Singh Chadha, which released in 2022. The film, which was released on June 21, has been doing a decent business at the box office after opening to positive reviews from fans and critics. As per the latest update on Sacnilk, the film has now collected above 85 crore. (Also read: Alia Bhatt re-creates iconic saree look of Rekha from Silsila, pays tribute to her at Umrao Jaan screening)

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 7: Aamir Khan gets to coach a special team in basketball.
Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 7: Aamir Khan gets to coach a special team in basketball.

Sitaare Zameen Par box office

As per the latest update, Sitaare Zameen Par has now earned 6.75 crore on its 7th day of release, as per early estimates. After a shaky start with 10.7 crore on opening day, the film saw a 88.79% jump on Saturday and brought in 20.2 crore, which is also the film's highest single-day collection so far. The dip in collections started on the weekdays. The overall collections of the film now stands at 89.15 crore.

Sitaare Zameen Par has now surpassed the India net collection of Sunny Deol's Jaat, which had minted 88.26 crore. It now looks to beat the collections of Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2, which stands at 92.53 crore.

About the film

Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit film Taare Zameen Par, which also saw Aamir play the lead. The film tells the story of a basketball coach who receives a DUI and is mandated by the court to teach a group of neurodivergent individuals the sport. Genelia plays the wife of Aamir's character.

The film introduces 10 actors--Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. It is a remake of the Spanish film Campeones.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
