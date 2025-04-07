Akshay Kumar’s co-star Alexx O’Nell says he was surprised by F-word in Kesari 2 teaser: 'I understand why Karan did it’

Akshay Kumar’s highly anticipated film Kesari 2 has already made headlines with its teaser, which impressed audiences but also stirred controversy. In the teaser, Akshay is seen using the F-word in court during a legal battle against the British Raj—a moment that quickly became the talk of the town. Now, American actor and Akshay’s co-star, Alexx O’Nell, has reacted to the scene and also shared his views on the 'genitalia size' dialogue featured in the film. In an interview with Times Now, he opened up about being surprised by it. Akshay Kumar's co-star Alexx O'Nell talks about Kesari Chapter 2.

Alexx O'Nell on Akshay using F-word in Kesari Chapter 2 teaser

Alexx, who also appears in Kesari 2, said he was shocked to see Akshay use the F-word in the teaser, “I also was quite surprised to see the ‘f**k you’ used in the teaser for Kesari 2. He (C. Sankaran Nair) was an elite lawyer, judge, statesman. He would not have used such language. From everything I know about him, his wit or a strong legal rebuke would have been what he used rather than an expletive. It was considered extremely vulgar and generally unprintable, and avoided even in informal writing.”

He further added, “I understand why Karan Tyagi (the director) has done it. It’s gotten people talking. It has ignited controversy and drawn attention to the film. And I don’t think that’s the only part of the trailer—or perhaps the film—that takes quite a bit of creative licence. I think his meeting General Dyer in the toilet and making an offhand comment about the size of his genitalia is a thinly veiled reference to the shrinking of the empire.” However, Alexx also expressed his trust in director Karan Tyagi and Akshay Kumar, believing that Kesari 2 will ultimately prove to be a powerful and important film.

About Kesari 2: The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, Kesari 2 is the spiritual sequel to Akshay’s 2019 hit Kesari. The historical courtroom drama also stars R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in key roles. The film is based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, focusing on lawyer C. Sankaran Nair and the legal battle following the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is slated for release in cinemas on 18 April.