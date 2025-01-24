Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sky Force box office prediction day 1: Akshay Kumar film might have his best opening in years

BySantanu Das
Jan 24, 2025 08:45 PM IST

Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya-starrer is an action-drama film based on India’s attack on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965.

Sky Force box office prediction day 1: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya-starrer was one of the big releases of this month, with fans eagerly waiting to see the action thriller based on true events. The film received positive reviews upon release and if box office numbers are to be believed, then the Akshay Kumar-starrer might have the actor's best opening in recent years. (Also read: Sky Force review: Akshay Kumar’s stellar act makes this cinematic recreation of 1965 Indo-Pak War a tearjerker)

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's Sky Force opens to mixed reviews from the audience.
Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's Sky Force opens to mixed reviews from the audience.

Sky Force box office

Sky Force is heading for an opening day collection above 10 crore, if numbers are any indication. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, the film has already registered 9.25 crore by 8.30 PM. By the end of the day, the film is set to cross 10 crore.

In doing so, Sky Force is on its way to record the best opening day performance for a Akshay Kumar releases in recent years. It will surpass the opening day numbers of the actor's 2024 releases Sarfira (which were at 2.5 crore) and Khel Khel Mein (which stood at 5.05 crore).

More details

Sky Force is an action-drama film based on India’s attack on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, which is marks India’s first and deadliest airstrike. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films, alongside Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Overall, Sky Force is a well-made film that leaves you pondering what makes our soldiers so selfless. That montage of the reel and real-life characters, in the end, will haunt you as you leave the theatres. It certainly did that to me.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On