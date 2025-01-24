Sky Force box office prediction day 1: Akshay Kumar film might have his best opening in years

Sky Force box office prediction day 1: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya-starrer was one of the big releases of this month, with fans eagerly waiting to see the action thriller based on true events. The film received positive reviews upon release and if box office numbers are to be believed, then the Akshay Kumar-starrer might have the actor's best opening in recent years. (Also read: Sky Force review: Akshay Kumar’s stellar act makes this cinematic recreation of 1965 Indo-Pak War a tearjerker) Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's Sky Force opens to mixed reviews from the audience.

Sky Force box office

Sky Force is heading for an opening day collection above ₹ 10 crore, if numbers are any indication. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, the film has already registered ₹ 9.25 crore by 8.30 PM. By the end of the day, the film is set to cross ₹ 10 crore.

In doing so, Sky Force is on its way to record the best opening day performance for a Akshay Kumar releases in recent years. It will surpass the opening day numbers of the actor's 2024 releases Sarfira (which were at ₹ 2.5 crore) and Khel Khel Mein (which stood at ₹ 5.05 crore).

More details

Sky Force is an action-drama film based on India’s attack on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, which is marks India’s first and deadliest airstrike. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films, alongside Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Overall, Sky Force is a well-made film that leaves you pondering what makes our soldiers so selfless. That montage of the reel and real-life characters, in the end, will haunt you as you leave the theatres. It certainly did that to me.