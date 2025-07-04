Smita Jaykar recalls seeing Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai's love for each other during Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s relationship was one of the most talked-about romances in the early 2000s. In a recent interview with Filmymantra Media, their Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam co-star Smita Jaykar opened up about how their love blossomed during the film's shoot and revealed that it even benefited the film. Smita Jaykar on Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's off screen chemistry.

Smita Jaykar on Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai falling in love during Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Recalling her time shooting for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Smita reminisced about how the cast used to sit and play Antakshari, calling them a big family. Speaking about Salman and Aishwarya's love affair, she said, "Yes, they fell in love there. Their affair flourished there. And it helped the film a lot. Both of them had those moony-moony eyes, and romance was showing on their faces. That worked very well for the film."

Talking about Salman and Aishwarya individually, Smita said, "Salman is quite a brat. I don't know how he is now but at that time he was. He is a very nice person, a large-hearted person. I haven’t seen him angry on set. Who doesn’t get angry? But people tend to exaggerate it when it comes to film personalities. If someone instigates you, you’re bound to get angry, right? We don’t know the other person’s side—what they did to provoke that anger. Aishwarya is very beautiful. Without makeup, too, she looked so pretty. Very humble, very grounded—at least at that time when I knew her."

About Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the romantic drama explores themes of love, sacrifice, and self-discovery. Starring Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Ajay Devgn, the film tells the story of Nandini, who falls in love with Sameer but is later married to Vanraj. Known for its breathtaking visuals, soulful music by Ismail Darbar, and powerful performances, the film became a massive hit. The chemistry between Aishwarya and Salman, paired with Bhansali’s poetic storytelling, earned it critical acclaim and multiple awards.

Aishwarya and Salman’s relationship, which began during the shoot of the film, eventually turned turbulent. Aishwarya confirmed their breakup in 2002. While she has since moved on and married Abhishek Bachchan, Salman remains unmarried.