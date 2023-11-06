Sobhita Dhulipala gets stuck on way to Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, shares post for him: ‘Please clear the traffic’

Sobhita Dhulipala was one of the many guests at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in Mumbai on Sunday. But ahead of the party, Sobhita took to Instagram Stories to inform the host about the traffic issues outside his house. She also shared a picture of herself waiting in car. Also read: Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor go for gold, Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur pose separately at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash Sobhita Dhulipala's look for Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.

Sobhita attended Manish Malhotra's party

The actor decked up in a silver saree for the party. She paired it with a matching blouse and earrings. Sharing a selfie on Instagram Stories before reaching for the party, Sobhita wrote, “Please clear the traffic outside your house. It's been 45 minutes, I haven't moved an inch.” Fashion and pop culture based page Diet Sabya took note of the Instagram Stories and re-shared it with the caption. “She's too real for this!!!”

Sobhita Dhulipala's post late Sunday night.

Sobhita was among several Bollywood celebrities at the party. Her Ponniyin Selvan co-star Aishwarya Rai was spotted in a red sharara set and Made In Heaven director Zoya Akhtar was also in a grey sharara set. Among others. who attended the party. were Rekha, Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan, Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal and Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput.

More about Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita is riding high on the success of her film, Ponniyin Selvan 2, in which she played the role of the titular character's love interest. She has also been widely praised for playing wedding planner Tara Khanna in Made In Heaven, the second season of which arrived this year. Her role of Anil Kapoor's wife in The Night Manager also impressed fans.

In a recent interview, Sobhita had opened up about how beginning out in the industry was a tough road for her. “When you are starting out, everything is a battle. I am not from the movies. I remember in my ad auditions I was told many times that I am not ‘gori’ (fair) enough. There were these things which you see at ad level, where I was told to my face that I am not pretty enough. Not that I was (dejected),” she told Pinkvilla.

