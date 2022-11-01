Sobhita Dhulipala posts 'wedding pics' leaving fans confused: 'My heart stopped for a second'. See post

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala left her fans scared and thinking that she 'got married' after she posted pictures of herself with another person in wedding attires. Taking to Instagram, Sobhita posted a string of pictures, which was part of a paid partnerhip. (Also Read | Naga Chaitanya smiles when asked about rumoured girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala)

In the first photo, which left fans stumped, Sobhita and another person held hands and smiled looking at each other. In the pic, people cheered for them and showered flower petals. Sobhita wore a pink lehenga and the model, who played the groom, wore a sherwani along with a turban.

In the next few pictures, they had different outfits on and gave several poses for the ad. She revealed in her caption that the ad was for weddings in Dubai. Reacting to the post, fans expressed their shock. A person wrote, "For a second I thought you got married and I choked." Another fan said, "You had us in the first half not gonna lie." "I got scared for a second. Thank God it's just an ad," read a comment. "My heart stopped for a second," said an Instagram user. The post did carry the tag of ‘paid partnership’ but it seems many

"Stop. I was gonna congratulate you," said a person. "My soul just left my body and came back. I'm fine," commented another person. "Got hella scared for a minute. Thank God..it is not your marriage pics," said another fan. "For a second I thought whatttttt the hottest single gurllll isn't single anymore. Don't play with emotions crying," read a comment. "The way my heart skipped a beat," added another fan.

Earlier this year, rumours emerged that Sobhita is in a relationship with actor Naga Chaitanya. During a chat with RJ Siddharth Kannan, he was asked about Sobhita but instead of replying promptly, he laughed heartily at first. Chaitanya then nodded his head and said, "I'm just gonna smile."

Sobhita was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 1, helmed by Mani Ratnam. The film also stars Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi. The big-budgeted film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam worldwide.

She will be seen with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the remake of The Night Manager, an espionage thriller. The 2016 series features Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, and Elizabeth Debicki in the lead roles.

