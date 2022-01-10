Soha Ali Khan calls mom Sharmila Tagore ‘slight nag’, says she fights with Saif Ali Khan: 'I've to intercede'

Actor Soha Ali Khan has called her mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore a ‘nag’ saying that she 'loses her temper in Bangla'. In a new interview, Soha revealed that her brother, actor Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila fight with each other and then call her up.

Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan are the children of Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The duo tied the knot in December 1968 and have another daughter, Saba Ali Khan. While Saif is the eldest child, Soha is the youngest one.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Soha said, "My mother is a slight nag...She's very scary actually, it's not sweet at all. Everyone who says Bangla is such a mishti (sweet) language and all it's not at all. She would only lose her temper in Bangla and do hisaab kitaab (accounts) in Bangla. As a result, none of us speaks any Bengali. But she'll just be like if there's any fight that's happening firstly my brother (Saif Ali Khan) and her have this wonderful relationship where every time they fight with each other they call me and I'm the one who has to intercede."

"She'll then pick up the phone (makes noises pretending to speak on the phone) and hang up. I'm just like I didn't do anything. It's just that things that they can't say to each other that they say very easily to me. I'm the diplomat, I'm the third child. I have the inherent charm that I rely on to get my way because otherwise, I would not have proper nutritious meals and education," Soha added.

Soha also spoke on Saif 'definitely' being the life of a party. She also added that his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor is very funny and it's 'great to see them together because what I imagined of her isn't how she is at all'. Soha called Kareena 'bindaas (carefree)' who doesn't really care about her appearances.

Soha is seen on web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. It also features Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra and Anya Singh. Kaun Banegi Shikharwati is streaming on ZEE5.

