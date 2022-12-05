Soha Ali Khan rings in early Christmas with Inaaya and Kunal Kemmu, Saba Ali Khan asks 'are you blending with the tree?'

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu recently visited a friend's house along with their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. They were dressed in festive Christmas colours and posed near a Christmas tree as part of an early Christmas celebrations. However, it was Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan, who had the best reaction to their pics on Instagram. Also read: Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu writes a letter to Santa ahead of Christmas

Sharing a video montage of their pictures from the evening, Soha wrote on Instagram, “Thank you @simone.khambatta and #vanickasawhney for getting December off on the right hoof! #christmas #christmasdecor.”

Soha was in a green top and green pants, while Kunal Kemmu was in a white tee and white shorts. He also wore a Santa cap in one of the pictures. Inaaya was in a white and golden frock and a matching hairband. A picture showed Inaaya tying a stocking to the Christmas tree. Another showed the family of three sitting between a Santa and a snowman. A picture also showed Soha and her friend posing with their respective kids standing in front of them.

Reacting to Soha's post, Saba wrote in the comments section, “Are you blending with the tree? Inni jaan (Inaaya) my favorite angel! And hope Santa Claus papa gives her lots of gifts in the stocking on the December 25th!”

Soha recently announced her new upcoming film, Chhorii. Sharing a picture from the mahurat shot, Soha announced on Instagram, “Thrilled to share with all of you that I will be entering the Chhorii universe in a truly unique role. I can't wait to show you guys what we have in store for this edition… Chhorii 2 Filming Begins.”

Soha was last seen in a web series Hush Hush this year. Kunal too featured in a the third season of his web series, Abhay. Soha and Kunal have also released a series of children's book, Inni and Bobo.

