Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya follows the Navratri colours, twins with mom

Actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu marked Navratri celebrations at home. She was joined by her mom as the mother-daughter duo dressed in red outfits, following the colour scheme of the festival. On Tuesday, people celebrating Navratri wear outfits in red colour, followed by royal blue, yellow, green, grey, orange, peacock green and pink during the 9 days of the celebrations. Also read: Soha Ali Khan says Inaaya asks her to send nanny for shoot and stay home herself

Soha posted a video of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu performing the rituals of the puja at their home. In the video, Inaaya is seen in a red traditional outfit. The little one also puts a tikka on the actor’s forehead and prays with her eyes closed in front of the idol.

Sharing the video, Soha wrote, “Red for the passion and love with which we celebrate the power of the divine feminine on this second day of Navratri#happynavratri.” Reacting to it, a fan wrote, “God bless Inaaya Her upbringing has been impeccable and kudos to both her parents.” “May Maa Durga bless her !! So cute,” added another one. Meanwhile, Soha’s sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi too dropped a red heart and a loved-up emoji in the comment section.

Earlier on the onset of Navratri, Soha had shared a glimpse of Inaaya in a white outfit, as per the colour scheme. It featured her praying with her hands folded and was captioned, “Happy Navratri.”

Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She is the younger sister of Saif Ali Khan and Saba. She got married to Kunal Kemmu in 2015. The couple was blessed with their first child, Inaaya, in 2017.

Soha recently starred in Hush Hush, alongside Juhi Chawla, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra, and Ayesha Jhulka among others. She recently told Hindustan Times that Inaaya doesn’t understand why her mother has to work. She said, “She (Inaaya) gets it but she is still very much like ‘I don’t see why you have to’. She feels one person going is enough so the other person can be home.”

