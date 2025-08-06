Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 6: Sluggish run continues for Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur film, earns 31 crore

Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 6: Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's Son of Sardaar 2 continues to struggle at the box office. Although it has managed to outperform Dhadak 2 at the box office, Son of Sardaar 2 is still not enough to keep up. As per the latest update on Sacnilk, the film has now crossed the ₹ 30 crore mark in India. Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's film struggles to bring audiences to the theatre.

Son of Sardaar 2 box office

On its sixth day, the film earned only ₹1.65 crore (India net), bringing its total domestic collection to ₹31.5 crore, according to early estimates. The film had a decent performance in its first five days, collecting ₹29.85 crore, and Day 6 showed no signs of momentum.

Occupancy across theatres remained low on Wednesday. Morning shows saw just 5.43% occupancy, while the afternoon and evening shows fared slightly better at 9.32% and 9.59% respectively. Notably, there were no recorded night show occupancies, suggesting either limited screenings or very poor turnout.

Region-wise, a few cities performed better than others. Jaipur topped the chart with an overall occupancy of 13.67%, peaking at 15% during the evening shows. Lucknow followed closely with 12.33% occupancy, reaching up to 18% during the night shows. Chennai also showed decent numbers with 12.5% overall occupancy, particularly in the evening.

Meanwhile, major territories like Mumbai and NCR saw modest engagement. Mumbai recorded 9% overall occupancy, with afternoon shows at 11%. The National Capital Region posted a similar 9.67%, peaking during evening screenings at 12%. Pune, Bengaluru, and Chandigarh hovered around the 8–10% mark throughout the day.

However, cities like Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Surat saw low turnout, each registering under 5% overall occupancy. Hyderabad, in particular, stood at just 4.67% throughout the day, while Ahmedabad, Bhopal, and Surat also struggled to draw audiences.

About Son of Sardaar 2

Son of Sardaar 2 is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, marking his debut in a major Hindi release. The film stars Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Jassi Singh Randhawa, alongside Mrunal Thakur as his female lead. The storyline follows Jassi’s chaotic journey to Scotland to reconcile with his estranged wife, only to get entangled in mafia rivalries, a boisterous Sikh wedding and hostage drama.

With a reported budget of ₹150 crore, Son of Sardaar 2 is far from a commercial success so far. Unless there’s a dramatic turnaround over the weekend, the film may face an early exit from theatres.