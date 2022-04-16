Sonakshi Sinha goes ‘yay’ as father Shatrughan Sinha of TMC wins Asansol seat with a 'record margin'

As the counting for the bypolls on the Asansol Lok Sabha seat ended in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress candidate Shatrughan Sinha registered victory by defeating BJP's Agnimitra Paul by a margin of over 3 lakh votes. Shatrughan's daughter, actor Sonakshi Sinha shared the news on her Instagram Stories and highlighted how her father won by a “record margin.” Also Read: Shatrughan Sinha fights back tears as he talks about Sonakshi Sinha, Ranveer Singh touches his feet. Watch

Sonakshi shared the first story, when the counting was still on and Shatrughan was leading with a margin of 84,000 votes. She added a “Yay” sticker to the screenshot of a Hindustan Times article.

Sonakshi Sinha shares a story for her father Shatrughan Sinha.

Sonakshi's brother, Luv Sinha also dedicated a post to father Shatrughan, calling him an inspiration and thanking the people of Asansol. It reads, “To do what others think he can’t has always been a defining trait of my father. He has won the Asansol Lok Sabha seat, a seat that no leader had been able to wrest away from the BJP. I wish I could have been at my fathers side as he marches on a new path in a life that has been nothing but unbelievable . My father was, has, and will always be my inspiration. I’m extremely thankful to the people of Asansol, the TMC party workers, leaders, and @mamataofficial Ji. Jai Hind. #Asansol #elections #Westbengal #Myhero #legend."

Sonakshi shared Luv's post on her Instagram Story and wrote, “And the winner is…”

Sonakshi Sinha shares a story for her father Shatrughan Sinha.

In her third story, Sonakshi highlighted how Shatrughan won by a “record margin.”

Sonakshi Sinha shares a story for her father Shatrughan Sinha.

Sonakshi made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with Salman Khan starrer action-thriller Dabangg, for which she bagged a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She reprised her role in the Dabangg franchise's next two installments, Dabangg 2 (2012) and Dabangg 3 (2019). Sonakshi has also appeared in films such as, Lootera, Bullett Raja, Himmatwala, Tevar, Akira and others. She will be seen next in Double XL, which will also star actor Huma Qureshi. Sonakshi also has Aditya Sarpotdar's Kakuda in the pipeline. Kakuda will also star Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON