Sonakshi Sinha reveals why her parents got scared after she bought a new bike: ‘I ride at night’

Sonakshi Sinha has said that her parents Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha are often scared for her, ever since she brought a new bike for herself. Sonakshi is seen riding a bike in her latest project, Dahaad. She essays the role of a cop in the web show that is currently streaming on Prime Video. (Also read: Dahaad review| An engaging police procedural undone by an undercooked finale) Sonakshi Sinha in a still from Dahaad.

Created by Reema and Zoya Akhtar, Dahaad also features Gulshan Devaiaih and Soham Shah as cops while Vijay Varma plays the role of professor in the web show.

Speaking with Prabhat Khabar, Sonakshi said, “I like action films as we get to train for new things. Dahaad gave me a chance to ride a bike onscreen. I recently bought a new bike for myself. My parents are now scared for me, because I go out at night, but I ride the bike at ease.” She added that she rides a bike well, and it helped her in Dahaad.

“Reema Kagti felt I ride the bike better than the stunt woman. So, she allowed me to do all the bike stunts on my own," Sonakshi added.

Talking about her role, Sonakshi earlier told ANI that she was “born to play this role”, adding it was one of hert best experiences. "Anjali Bhaati, a character, that has received so much love from viewers and fans, is a problem solver. Her commitment to her duty is unparalleled. She is like the women we encounter every day who hold the fort at home and at work.”

"It took me less than an hour to say yes to the script. And today I am so glad for this decision as every character is written with such compassion and authenticity that they resonate with our viewers. The time for powerful characters - strong, bold, and ready to action is now, especially if they are women," she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON