Sonakshi Sinha says she wants to do big roles, not be part of films that require her to do ‘two songs and four scenes’

What Sonakshi said

During the interview when Sonakshi was asked if it can be challenging for actors if there is less work to do in mainstream films, she said, “Toh acchha hai na (It is good then)! I would like to do big roles, important roles. It is a good thing. Akira (2016), where I was the hero, it was like tasting blood. I never want to go back to doing two songs and four scenes in a film. So, I am enjoying this phase. Bring it on!”

About Kakuda

She went on to add, “Kakuda came to me and I just found it to be such a fun read. I was very entertained while reading the script. Although I don’t like horror films, there was so much humour in this film. Aditya (Sarpotdar) is someone who has understood this genre so well. I think his grasp on it is fantastic. He kind of knows where to scare people, where to make them laugh, the punches, the beats, he gets it bang on. It was a pleasure to work on a genre like this for the first time with a director like him who is so well versed with it. So, I had a blast. It was me stepping out of my comfort zone, trying out something I hadn’t done before. I’d love to do it again because it was so much fun.”

Kakuda is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who made Munjya. The horror comedy also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. It is Sonakshi's second release of the year after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix India series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.