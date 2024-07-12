Sonakshi Sinha says she wants to do big roles, not be part of films that require her to do ‘two songs and four scenes’
Sonakshi Sinha talked about working in Kakuda, and said that it was something she had not tried before, which was like ‘stepping out of my comfort zone.’
Sonakshi Sinha is back to work after her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal last month. The actor talked about her latest release Kakuda, which releases on ZEE5 today, in an interview with The Indian Express. She shared that she is open to doing work in different genres, and would not do parts in films which only have two songs and four scenes. (Also read: Sonakshi Sinha tells emotional Rekha ‘rona mat’, hugs Salman Khan, dances her heart out with Zaheer Iqbal in new video)
What Sonakshi said
During the interview when Sonakshi was asked if it can be challenging for actors if there is less work to do in mainstream films, she said, “Toh acchha hai na (It is good then)! I would like to do big roles, important roles. It is a good thing. Akira (2016), where I was the hero, it was like tasting blood. I never want to go back to doing two songs and four scenes in a film. So, I am enjoying this phase. Bring it on!”
About Kakuda
She went on to add, “Kakuda came to me and I just found it to be such a fun read. I was very entertained while reading the script. Although I don’t like horror films, there was so much humour in this film. Aditya (Sarpotdar) is someone who has understood this genre so well. I think his grasp on it is fantastic. He kind of knows where to scare people, where to make them laugh, the punches, the beats, he gets it bang on. It was a pleasure to work on a genre like this for the first time with a director like him who is so well versed with it. So, I had a blast. It was me stepping out of my comfort zone, trying out something I hadn’t done before. I’d love to do it again because it was so much fun.”
Kakuda is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who made Munjya. The horror comedy also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. It is Sonakshi's second release of the year after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix India series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.