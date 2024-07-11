Sonakshi Sinha tells emotional Rekha ‘rona mat’, hugs Salman Khan, dances her heart out with Zaheer Iqbal in new video

Anil does his signature step with Sonakshi

The video showed all the celebrities, along with the couple, dancing their hearts out. Kajol smiled as she posed with Sonakshi while Zaheer Iqbal and Huma grooved to the music. Sonakshi also danced with Anil Kapoor to his signature step as Zaheer laughed. In one segment, Salman was seen smiling and hugging Sonakshi.

Rekha gets emotional

The bride was also seen telling Rekha "rona mat (don't cry)" as she welled up. Sonakshi also got a kiss on her cheek from her mother Poonam Sinha. Many celebs, including Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rajkummar Rao also danced as Honey Singh sang. Zaheer was seen on his knee as he folded his hands at Sonakshi while the song Mujhse Shaadi Karogi played in the background.

Sonakshi pens a note, Preity reacts

Sharing the video, Sonakshi wrote, "Shaadi (Wedding) ASMR. Feel it, Enjoy it… like we did (laughing and heart emojis). Big shout out to all our friends, families and teams for giving us the PERFECT wedding!! Sona aur Zaheer ki shaadi (Sona and Zaheer's wedding)… ek EPICCCCCCC PARTY toh banti haiiiii (is a must) bosssss!!!" Reacting to the post, Preity Zinta said, "Awwww !!! So happy for you two. Welcome to the married club my darling. Wish you both so much love, happiness, respect, togetherness & laughter as you embark on a new journey together as a couple. I’m sad we missed the wedding, so when Gene & I see you guys next we want a - BIG PARTY. Much love … muaah !!!"

Fans call it ‘normal people's wedding’

Huma teased Sonakshi, "I don’t think I gave written permission to use my image and videos.. how can u guys do this ??? #outrage." A fan commented, "This actually looks like a normal people's wedding. Not like other celebs full of show off." A person said, "For the first time, I can relate to a wedding because it’s so beautiful and authentic, not overdramatic at all." An Instagram user said, "Just perfect… happy bride and happy groom."

About Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The civil wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

The reception was also attended by Saira Banu, Vidya Balan, and Siddharth Roy Kapur, among others. Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been together for seven years, sealed their love in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.