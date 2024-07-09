Sonakshi Sinha's wedding album: A kiss on cheek, tears in eyes and smile on face because of Shah Rukh Khan’s voice note

Sonakshi Sinha's wedding photos are all over the internet, and we're loving it! On Tuesday, the actor shared a bunch of pics from her wedding album, and they're all so candid and adorable. Each pic shows that Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal were having a blast getting ready for their nuptials. What makes the post even better is that Sonakshi wrote personalised notes for each picture, revealing actor Shah Rukh Khan sent in his congratulatory message to the couple through a voice note. Also read: Sonakshi Sinha calls herself 'lucky' being married to Zaheer Iqbal: I feel everyone has attended my wedding Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married after dating for seven years on June 23.

The actor shared the images on Instagram, each accompanied by a caption and a backstory.

Sona’s love note

In the first snap, Zaheer and Sonakshi are seen posing in a filmi way, which she reveals is her phone wallpaper now.

“A wedding can be chaotic… but you have to steal those moments in between, that will stay with you forever. Pic 1&2: being filmy and making our own music (since 2017), here in the midst of getting our wedding photos clicked!! Pic 1 is now my wallpaper,” she wrote.

The next few photographs capture Zaheer looking at Sonakshi with admiration as she gets ready as a bride. For the photo, she wrote, “Hero watching his heroine get ready for her dream role. And since theres too much peace in the process… of course he HAS to disrupt it by saying something silly to make her laugh”.

The pic that really caught everyone's attention is one where Sonakshi is holding up a phone to Zaheer in an elevator. They're both smiling and listening to a voice note from Shah Rukh Khan! She said that he recorded it for them on their wedding day, sending them love and wishes. Sonakshi said it was the highlight of Zaheer's day, sharing, “Listening to a voice note from his all time favourite SRK (see pic 1 for reference), sending us both so much love and good wishes for the big day… i think this was the highlight of @iamzahero’s day”.

Myriad shades of love

In the fourth pic, Zaheer, with his shirt off, is seen kissing Sonakshi's cheek. Then, in another photo, there's Sonakshi tearing up while looking at herself in the mirror, as she adorns sindoor for the first time. In another photo, the two lovebirds are walking around a house that's being built just for them. One picture shows the couple taking a moment and enjoying the view from their house.

“Ever heard of a bride who got ready before her groom? No?? Well, here you go. Bride also cried looking at herself in Sindoor for the first time!!! Pic 8: since bride was ready, she went to admire groom from afar who still wasnt. I remember telling @sam_and_ekta who are the geniuses behind capturing all these moments “isnt he supposed to be admiring me like this while i get ready?!?” There was a collective nod from everyone present in the room,” she continued in her post.

Wrapping up, Sonakshi wrote, “A minute to breath and take a walk around the home we will build together. What a day (heart emoji)”.

And her Insta fans loved the pics. One user commented, “You looked absolutely… it was so nice to see such a simple and authentic bride finally, no show sha nothing”. “Very cute didi And jiju,” shared one. Another wrote, “beautiful”.

More about the nuptials

On June 23, Sonakshi got married to Zaheer in a close-knit ceremony attended by close family, friends, relatives, and colleagues from the film industry, media, and politics. They later threw a wedding bash at Bastian.

They dated for seven years before they got married on the same date they fell in love. They began dating on June 23, 2017. The duo co-starred in the film Double XL, which was co-produced by Huma Qureshi. Zaheer is the son of businessman Iqbal Ratansi, who is a close childhood friend of Salman Khan. Moreover, Salman backed Zaheer's debut film, Notebook, in which he starred alongside Pranutan Bahl. In fact, Sonakshi was introduced to Zaheer by Salman at a party.