Luv Sinha leaves out sister Sonakshi Sinha from parents’ anniversary post: ‘Blessed to have been born as your children’

Amid rumours of a rift between siblings Sonakshi Sinha and Luv Sinha over her wedding, Luv has now posted a picture with twin brother Kussh Sinha to wish their parents on their wedding anniversary. The picture did not feature Sonakshi. (Also read: Shatrughan Sinha calls out 'smear campaign' against family over Luv Sinha's absence at Sonakshi Sinha's wedding) Luv Sinha did not attend Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding.

What Luv wrote to wish his parents

Luv took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning to share a family picture, including Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha. He called himself ‘blessed’ to be born to such parents. His caption read, “Happy anniversary to my amazing parents. We were blessed to have been born as your children, and are grateful for every moment we share with you.”

Luv Sinha via Instagram Stories.

More details

A week ago, Luv took to X (formerly Twitter) to hint at why he didn’t attend the wedding. Sharing an article by Telegraph India, stating that family always comes first for him, he said, “Why I chose not to attend. Running an online campaign against me on a false premise won’t change the fact that for me my family will always come first.” While Luv chose to skip the wedding, his parents and twin brother, Kussh, attended the intimate wedding that took place in Bandra, Mumbai.

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before they got married on the same date they fell in love. They shared the screen in the movie Double XL. Sharing their love story after getting married, the couple wrote, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife.”