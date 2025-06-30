Sonakshi Sinha slams ‘bizarre’ paparazzi culture: You can't even go to a funeral without being clicked

Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt, Kajol and others have called out the 'disrespectful' paparazzi culture and criticised it for invading their privacy. In a recent interview with Times Now, Sonakshi Sinha also expressed her thoughts on the paparazzi culture and opened up about dealing with body shaming. Sonakshi Sinha talks about dealing with body shaming.

Sonakshi Sinha in dealing with body shaming

Talking about the ways she coped with body shaming throughout her years in the industry, Sonakshi said, "It's a vicious circle. I think I became that person. Because while growing up, I didn't have any role model to look up to or somebody who tells me that it's okay to be how you are. I wanted to be somebody who projected a very healthy body image and I have done so in my entire career. Realistic."

Sonakshi Sinha slams paparazzi culture

Sonakshi further slammed the paparazzi culture and said, "Look at what social media has become. Look at what the pap culture has become. You can't even go to a funeral without being clicked. I found it very bizarre. Beyond a point, you have to start ignoring these things and just live the way you want to live. But it did take a bit to get used to."

About Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming movie

Sonakshi is all set to headline her brother Kussh S Sinha's directorial debut, Nikita Roy. The supernatural thriller film also stars Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar in key roles. Produced by Nicky Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani, Kinjal Ghone, Dinesh Gupta, Ankur Takrani, and Vipin Agnihotri, the film was initially scheduled to clash with Kajol's Maa and Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa on June 27.

However, the makers have postponed the release to July 18. Sharing a statement on Instagram, they said, "We have found ourselves in the midst of multiple releases and a battle for screens. With advice from our well-wishers in the fraternity, distributors, and exhibitors, we have collectively decided to push our release… so that we can reach a wider audience.” They concluded with a promise that “18th July will be worth the wait.”