Sonakshi Sinha reacts to comments on her interfaith wedding with Zaheer Iqbal: ‘They were low in taste’

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has opened up about the intense trolling she and her husband and actor Zaheer Iqbal, faced after their interfaith marriage, admitting that the remarks were in poor taste. However, she revealed that the couple leaned on each other for support and sanity. Also read: Sonakshi Sinha opens up on Salman Khan’s surprising role in her love story with husband Zaheer Iqbal Sonakshi made her relationship with actor Zaheer Iqbal official by getting married to him in June last year.

Sonakshi speaks up

In an interview with Zoom, Sonakshi shared her experience of facing intense trolling after her interfaith marriage to Zaheer, with people focusing on their religion.

When the interviewer said that the comments were low in taste, Sonakshi agreed while mentioning, “Yes, they were low in taste and are still low in taste. While the world was commenting on our interfaith marriage, Zaheer and I kept each other sane. We don’t need any validation from outside. We know what we have, and it is very sacred to us. We protect it, we celebrate it, we enjoy it, we love it, we flaunt it.”

Talking about the wedding, Sonakshi said all the moments were really special to her, sharing, “It was just us being us, getting married the way we wanted. The moments that were captured were so beautiful because they weren’t planned. They were real, honest, and truly ours.”

About the couple

Sonakshi made her relationship with actor Zaheer Iqbal official by getting married to him in June last year. They dated for seven years before getting married on June 23, the same date they started dating. They threw a bash for their closest friends and family later in the day. “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017), in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife,” they wrote sharing the wedding pictures.

Sonakshi’s upcoming project

On the work professional front, Sonakshi will return to the big screen with Nikita Roy, a supernatural drama directed by her brother Kussh S Sinha. The film, co-starring Arjun Rampal and Paresh Rawal, which was originally slated to release in cinemas on June 27, will now release on July 18.

She was last seen in Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. It was released on ZEE5.