Sonakshi Sinha opens up on Salman Khan’s surprising role in her love story with husband Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal marked their first wedding anniversary on June 23, celebrating their endearing love story. The couple often engage with their fans with adorable posts and playful videos showing their electrifying chemistry. But only a few know about how their relationship began. It turns out that Salman Khan played an unexpected role in bringing the couple together. (Also read: Kussh S Sinha talks about directing sister Sonakshi Sinha in Nikita Roy, reveals if ‘sibling rivalry’ affected film) Sonakshi Sinha described how Salman Khan played the role of "sutradhar" in her love story with husband Zaheer Iqbal.

Sonakshi gives credit to Salman for making her and Zaheer meet

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Sonakshi revealed that it was at a party hosted by Salman where she first met Zaheer. Though Salman didn’t officially play matchmaker, she described him as more of a “sutradhar”. “He was obviously very happy (about our wedding). He is very fond of both of us. It was because of him that we met, so credit where it’s due,” Sonakshi said.

Sonakshi and Zaheer quickly hit it off after that first meeting. Within a week, she confessed her feelings to him. Despite their bond, the couple kept their relationship under wraps for nearly eight years before getting married on 23 June last year, exactly 11 years after they first met.

The intimate wedding took place at Sonakshi’s Mumbai residence, followed by a glamorous reception graced by Bollywood A-listers including Salman Khan, Rekha, Kajol, Tabu, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Honey Singh, and Huma Qureshi.

Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming projects

On the professional front, Sonakshi is ready to return to the big screen with Nikita Roy, a supernatural drama directed by her brother Kussh S Sinha. The film, co-starring Arjun Rampal and Paresh Rawal, will be released on June 27.

Sonakshi recently shared about featuring in the second season of Amazon Prime Video series Dahaad with Gulshan Devaiah. Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the crime thriller was set against the backdrop of Rajasthan, where two cops unravel the mystery of 27 missing women.