Kussh S Sinha talks about directing sister Sonakshi Sinha in Nikita Roy, reveals if ‘sibling rivalry’ affected film

Several star kids today are choosing to step behind the camera, offering fresh perspectives and original content to audiences. Among them is Shatrughan Sinha’s son, Kussh S Sinha. While his sister Sonakshi Sinha has established herself as an actor in Bollywood, Kussh is set to make his directorial debut with the film Nikita Roy. Kussh S Sinha said that Sonakshi Sinha has done an amazing job portraying Nikita Roy.

In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, Kussh spoke about casting his sister Sonakshi in the lead role and addressed whether their sibling bond ever posed challenges during the filmmaking process on set.

Kussh S Sinha on working with Sonakshi Sinha

Talking about casting Sonakshi as the film's lead, Kussh said, "The script came to me first, but you tell me — if you know Sonakshi Sinha and you know how good an actor she is, wouldn't you cast her? I knew she was my sister and it was easy, but it was important to cast someone who was right for the role, and I think Sonakshi has done an amazing job portraying Nikita Roy. Even as a woman, you'll be happy to see that there's no mansplaining going on with the female character, and she is holding her own completely — not just subscribing to gender stereotypes. I think Sonakshi did justice to all these aspects."

He further revealed whether 'sibling rivalry' impacted the film’s making and said, "On set I was very clear that she is an actor — and that too someone who has done multiple films, toh unka anubhav bhi hai (so she has the experience). So I had to keep that in mind and give her the respect as an actor. And I do it with everybody — mere rishtedaar ho ya naa ho (whether they are my relatives or not). We all know actors don't have a shortage of work. They are being offered scripts every week, so anybody who chooses to be a part of your film — you should treat them with respect."

About Nikita Roy

Nikita Roy is a supernatural thriller directed by Kussh and produced by Nicky Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani, Kinjal Ghone, Dinesh Gupta, and Ankur Takrani. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal and Suhail Nayyar. It is scheduled to release in theatres on June 27 and will clash at the box office with Kajol’s horror film Maa.