Sonakshi Sinha supports Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, reacts to her exit from Spirit: 'It's very fair reason'

The debate around a structured work environment and an eight-hour shift for actors began in the industry after Deepika Padukone reportedly exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit due to her demands for the same not being met. Since then, many actors have weighed in on the issue. Now, in an interview with India Today, Sonakshi Sinha has also backed Deepika, stating that everyone needs time for themselves. Sonakshi Sinha reacts to Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand.

Sonakshi Sinha backs Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand

Supporting Deepika, Sonakshi said she’s fully in favour of the eight-hour work shift and, reacting to Deepika’s reported exit from Spirit, added, "I don't even know if it's true or not. But if it is, it's a very fair reason. I've worked with actors who don't work beyond eight hours. So, I don't see why it should be any different for female actors as well. It also depends on the requirements of the project and all. You can schedule it in a way that accommodates those hours. There are a lot of other things to shoot with other people, which you can finish off in the same time. I think it's very achievable."

She said that in her 15 years in the industry, she has met actors who worked less than her and sometimes actors who worked longer hours, and added, "That's fine. But like, you do need time for yourself beyond the shoot as well. Today, if I'm doing a film where I'm required to be extremely fit, I need those two hours to go to the gym. Well, if you put me on set for 12 to 14 hours, I won't be able to do it. If I don't need to do that, I'll give you 12 hours happily. I'll give you 10 hours happily. But where it's not required, then I'm sure adjustments can be made.”

Deepika had reportedly made a few demands before exiting Vanga's Spirit, which included an eight-hour workday, a share in the film’s profits, and not speaking her dialogues in Telugu. The director reportedly declined these requests. Later, Deepika was replaced by Triptii Dimri as the lead opposite Prabhas.

Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming movie

Sonakshi will next be seen in Nikita Roy, directed by her brother and debutant filmmaker Kussh S Sinha. The supernatural thriller also stars Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal and Suhail Nayyar in key roles and is scheduled for theatrical release on 27 June 2025. The film is set to clash at the box office with Kajol’s horror film Maa, backed by Ajay Devgn.