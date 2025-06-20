Banita Sandhu supports Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, recalls fighting 18-hour work shifts: ‘I am blacklisted’

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit has sparked a debate about an eight-hour shift for actors in the industry. While many actors supported the demand, others linked it to individual perspectives. Banita Sandhu, who has worked on both Hollywood and Bollywood projects, recalled speaking out against 16–18-hour shifts in Bollywood. (Also Read: Banita Sandhu says she was body shamed: ‘They said I was too skinny to be attractive’) After Deepika Padukone, Banita Sandhu recalls speaking up against 18 hour shift in Bollywood.

In an interview with Screen, Banita highlighted the importance of strong industry regulations, noting that one of the key advantages in the West is the presence of powerful unions that protect both actors and crew members. She recalled consistently advocating for 12-hour turnovers on sets, stressing that filmmaking is not a war and no one’s mental health should be compromised in the process. According to her, the job should never come at the cost of basic human rights.

Banita Sandhu says she's blaclisted from Bollywood

She further recalled speaking out against 16–18-hour shifts in Bollywood and said, "With Hindi cinema, it is getting better now. But early in my career, when I really didn’t understand how industries work, I just assumed this was the way to work. I did 16–18 hours a day shifts, where producers aligned my schedule, I would shoot the whole day and then fly at night. I didn’t sleep for 24 hours straight. I stood up for myself and the crew. I told the producers that this is not okay. Maybe, I am blacklisted from that industry now, but I don’t care. I just believe in standing up for what’s right."

Banita Sandhu on fewer opportunities from Bollywood

She recalled how, after October, she wasn’t fully living in India — flying in for shoots while also working on international projects and completing her college studies in London. She said, "I wasn’t as present as I could have been. There’s a perception that I went and came back, but for me, I never went away, I was always working, just in a different country. After October released, I graduated and I shot for at least 3 projects in a year – in Hollywood and South. I got work from all different parts of the world, maybe not much from Bollywood. I would have been filthy rich if I moved to India at that time. I remember many producers telling me we wanted you after October in so and so film, but we didn’t know where to find you. It works that way in Bollywood, if you’re out of sight, then out of mind."

For the unversed, Deepika was supposed to star opposite Prabhas in Spirit. However, according to reports, the actor’s demands — including a share in the film’s profits, an eight-hour working day, and more — didn’t sit well with the filmmaker, leading to her exit from the project. The film now stars Triptii Dimri in the lead role.

Banita Sandhu’s recent release

Meanwhile, Banita is currently seen in the film Detective Sherdil, starring alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Boman Irani, Diana Penty, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Chunky Panday in key roles. The comedy whodunnit, directed by Ravi Chhabriya, is available to stream on ZEE5.