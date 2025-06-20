Best horror films and series to watch on OTT before Sonakshi Sinha’s Nikita Roy releases

Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in the upcoming psychological supernatural horror thriller, Nikita Roy, which releases in theaters on June 27. Also starring Arjun Rampal, and Paresh Rawal, the film is directed by Sonakshi's brother Kussh Sinha. As per the trailer, Sonakshi's character is facing some eerie supernatural events. On the other hand, Amar Dev, played by Paresh Rawal, plays a spiritual guru who helps people but Sonakshi suspects he is a fraud. Ahead of the release of Nikita Roy, watch other horror films and series on OTTplay Premium that are unmissable! A still from Sonakshi Sinha's Nikita Roy trailer

Want to watch more spooky movies? Stream Raat, The Wife, and more on OTTplay Premium!

Best horror films and series to watch before Nikita Roy

Andhar Maya is a Marathi web series that is focused on the Khatu family's annual visit to their ancestral home in Konkan as a series of terrifying and mysterious events unfold. The series explores family secrets, betrayals, and the supernatural, as family members confront unexplained disappearances and whispers of an old family curse. It stars Kishor Kadam, Rutuja Bagwe, Shubhankar Tawde, and others. The series is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker, Bhimrao Mude.

Bramayugam is a Malayalam horror film. Starring Mammootty in the lead role, the film is set in 17th-century Kerala and revolves around a folklore singer named Thevan who gets trapped in a mysterious mansion. The film explores themes of power, oppression, and the dangers of unchecked authority. Mammootty plays the role of Koduman Potti, the mysterious owner of the mansion in the film, directed by Rahul Sadasivan.

Blurr is a Hindi psychological thriller, which is a remake of the Spanish movie Julia's Eyes. The movie is about Gayatri (Taapsee Pannu), who investigates her twin sister Gautami's (also Taapsee Pannu) suspicious death. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the story revolves around Gayatri's attempts to uncover the truth behind Gautami's suicide, while she struggles with her own declining eyesight and a broken marriage.

Bhram is a series about a woman who experiences illusions and visions, which lead her to uncover a dark secret of a prominent family in Shimla. The series explores themes of trauma, and grief, with the protagonist struggling with her own mental state while trying to piece together the truth. The series, directed by Sangeeth Sivan, stars Kalki Koechlin, Bhumika Chawla, Sanjay Suri, Eijaz Khan, and others.

U-Turn is about a journalist investigating mysterious deaths. Notably, all deaths are linked to people taking illegal U-turns on a flyover. The story centers around Radhika, an intern journalist, who becomes a suspect in the deaths she's investigating. Directed by Arif Khan, the movie stars Alaya F, Priyanshu Painyuli, Aashim Gulati, and others.