Sonakshi Sinha with rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal, Govinda, Ayushmann Khurrana, Fardeen attend Ramesh Taurani's bash

Tuesday saw not one but two weddings in the film industry. While only a selected few flew to Jaisalmer for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding, many from Bollywood attended producer Ramesh Taurani's daughter's wedding reception in Mumbai. All from Kiran Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana to Suniel Shetty were spotted at the event and posed for the paparazzi. Also read: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding live updates: Shahid and Mira return from Jaisalmer, celebs send wishes

Sonakshi Sinha was seen with rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. She was in an embroidered white attire while Zaheer was in black. The two spotted Huma Qureshi and went on to pose with her. The trio was seen having a good laugh at the function. They also joined Ayushmann Khurrana for a picture. Huma was in a sheer black saree. Ayushmann was in a white shirt and black pants paired with an off-white blazer.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal at Ramesh Taurani's party. (Varinder Chawla)

Govinda also attended the reception with wife Sunita and daughter Tina Ahuja. Filmmaker Kiran Rao was seen in a red silk saree paired with a loose grey top. Raveena Tandon also attended the reception in a golden saree. Sophie Choudry too was spotted in a pink saree. Suniel Shetty and actor son Ahan Shetty were also among the guests. The father-son duo were twinning in black.

Kiran Rao, Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty, Fardeen Khan, Mika, Iulia Vantur at Ramesh Taurani's daughter's wedding reception. (Varinder Chawla)

Singer Mika was also a part of the wedding reception. He joined Iulia Vantur to post for the paparazzi. Iulia was in a silk lehenga. Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Kual Roy Kapur and Tusshar Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor were also spotted. Yesteryear actors Poonam Dhillon and Bhagyashree attended the wedding reception as well.

Filmmaker Atul Agnihotri with wife Alvira Khan attended the reception. Actors Sharvari Wagh and Daisy Shah also attended the function and were seen posing on the stairs in lehengas.

Ramesh Taurani is the co-owner and managing director of Tips Industries Limited and has bankrolled several films under his production banner. Many filmmakers including Abbas-Mastan, singers Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik and many others attended his daughter's reception hosted at Taj Lands End on Tuesday.

