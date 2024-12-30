Menu Explore
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal get roaring alarm on their Australia holiday! Watch as a lion appears at their window

ByDevansh Sharma
Dec 30, 2024 10:54 AM IST

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are currently holidaying in Australia. They've put up in a glass house surrounded by lions in Canberra.

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been vacationing in Australia for the past couple of weeks. Their most recent stop is Canberra, where the two actors are putting up at a glass house surrounded by lions. (Also Read – Year-ender 2024 | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant to Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya: Grandest celeb weddings of 2024)

Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha's roaring alarm on Australia vacation.
Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha's roaring alarm on Australia vacation.

Sonakshi, Zaheer's roaring alarm

On Monday morning, Sonakshi and Zaheer took to their Instagram Stories and shared a video of them in their bed inside the glass house. A majestic lion is facing them and roaring from the other side of a glass wall. In the video captured by Zaheer, Sonakshi can also be seen recording the lion's roar on her smartphone. They wrote in the caption, “Today's alarm clock!!!!” and mentioned the time as 6 am.

On Sunday, the couple shared a video of a lion and lioness playing with each other right next to their glass house. They wrote in the caption, “With these 2," and put Billy Eichner's popular song The Lion Sleeps Tonight from Jon Favreau's 2019 Disney blockbuster The Lion King as the background music. They also shared a picture of the two actors lounging inside the glass house while the lions lounged right outside. The caption they shared it with: “4 cool cats hanging (heart eyes emoji).” They shared another picture of them posing with a sleeping leopard.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's Australia vacation

Sonakshi and Zaheer kickstarted their Australia vacation earlier this month. They first enjoyed scuba diving at the Great Barrier Reef. They celebrated Christmas at Queens Island, biking, paddle boarding, and diving. Next, they went sunbathing at Lizard Island, bungee jumping at an Australian rainforest, and enjoyed a cricket match in Melbourne.

On Sunday, Zaheer shared a hilarious video in which he's driving a car while Sonakshi is fast asleep next to him. In the selfie video, Zaheer says, “Road tripping with my wife.” He then screams loudly, startling Sonakshi out of sleep, much to his amusement. He captioned the Reel, “Jabse isse mili hu meri neend udd gayi hai (My sleep has gone for a toss ever since I met her) (angry and tongue out emojis).”

On the work front, Sonakshi will be next seen in Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness.

