Year-ender 2024 | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant to Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya: Grandest celeb weddings of 2024

The year 2024 witnessed the weddings of many celebrities from India as well as from outside the country. The Ambanis, Sonakshi Sinha and Millie Bobby Brown opted for summer weddings. Many other celebrities tied the knot in December, including Sobhita Dhulipala, Keerthy Suresh, and Aaliyah Kashyap. (Also Read | Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala make first public appearance post wedding; visit temple with Nagarjuna. Watch) Year ender 2024 | Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya got married this year.

Check out the grand weddings that took place in 2024:

1) Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani tied the knot on July 12 this year in Mumbai, as per Hindu rituals. The grand wedding ceremony was followed by a Shubh Aashirvaad ceremony on July 13, which saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The grand reception on July 14 was also attended by prominent figures from the entertainment industry.

Global personalities such as John Cena, Kim Kardashian, Boris Johnson and Tony Blair were also part of Anant and Radhika's wedding functions. The high-profile wedding ceremony saw the presence of celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

2) Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The civil wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian, which saw Saira Banu, Rekha, Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, and Siddharth Roy Kapur, among others, in attendance. Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before tying the knot.

3) Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4 in a traditional Telugu ceremony. The ceremony was held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members. The couple made their relationship official in August of this year by sharing photos from their engagement ceremony.

4) Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tied the knot in September. Aditi had shared a series of pictures on Instagram. Both the bride and groom chose ethnic outfits for their wedding. Aditi wrote in the caption, “You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars... To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity...to laughter, to never growing up... To Eternal Love, Light & Magic..Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu.”

5) Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil

Keerthy Suresh and his long-time partner Anthony Tattil got married in Goa in December. The actor shared her wedding pictures after solemnising her relationship in a traditional ceremony. Keerthy took to Instagram and shared pictures from her special day. She captioned the post, "#ForTheLoveOfNyke."

6) Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu tied the knot with Mathias Boe in a traditional ceremony on March 23 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by their close friends and family. Anurag Kashyap, Kanika Dhillon and Pavail Gulati were among the celebrities who were part of her special day. Recently, Taapsee revealed that she had a court marriage with Mathias in December 2023. Taapsee dated Mathias for about a decade.

7) Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire

Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and film editor Aarti Bajaj, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire on December 11. She announced her engagement to Shane, a US entrepreneur, in May 2023. The couple's wedding reception was attended by Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala, Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bobby Deol.

8) Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare solemnized their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra, in Mumbai on January 3 this year. They then tied the knot as per Christian rituals in Udaipur. After that, the newlyweds hosted a reception for Bollywood and Mumbai celebrities at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in the city.

9) Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone

Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth married his fiancee, Brooke Sansone, in September this year, just one year after their engagement. The couple exchanged vows at his family's estate in Montecito, California, on September 7. In a heartfelt Instagram post announcing the news, Charlie expressed his deep affection for his new bride. He shared a series of intimate photographs from the ceremony.

10) Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown married singer Jon Bon Jovi's son, Jake Bongiovi, in an intimate ceremony in June. In October, she shared some wedding pictures on Instagram. Along with the pictures, Millie added a caption that read, "Forever and always, your wife." Earlier in June, Millie confirmed her secret marriage to Jake.