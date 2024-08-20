Sonakshi Sinha's wedding home listed for sale; fans wonder why so soon?

Actor Sonakshi Sinha's luxurious apartment in Mumbai's Bandra has been put up for sale. And the sudden move has sparked curiosity among her fans, wondering why she is selling the house, especially since she recently got married to actor Zaheer Iqbal at the same apartment. Also read: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's one-month anniversary was all about detox, cuddles and recovering in Philippines Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23 in Mumbai. (Instagram)

House on sale

The news of the apartment being on sale came out when the video of the house along with the asking price was put up on a real-estate Instagram account. In the Instagram post, the apartment is described as a luxurious sea-facing one in the prestigious 81 Aureate Building, Bandra Reclamation.

It also mentioned that the expansive 4200 sq. ft. sea facing walk-in apartment was originally a 4 BHK, and was converted into a spacious 2 BHK with decks. It is fully furnished and comes with multiple modern amenities. The apartment is now priced at ₹25 crore. Sonakshi ‘liked’ the post.

Netizens react

The move has sparked speculation and curiosity among her followers, making many take the comment section to express their views. “That’s Sonakhi Sinha’s home.. moving out too soon,” read one comment, with another comment writing, “Why is sonakshi sinha selling her house? She had just bought it a while back.”

“Isn’t this Sonakshi Sinha’s house ? Saw it on YouTube,” one wrote, while another mentioned, “Sonakshi Sinha desperate to sell this apartment for a couple of years now”, and one exclaiming, “Sonakshi sinha is selling her house?”

Actor Saqib Saleem also commented, writing, “I know this building”.

More about the house

In September 2023, it was reported that Sonakshi bought the apartment on the 26th floor of 81 Aureate in Bandra Reclamation, Bandra West. The agreement, signed by her mother Poonam Sinha, showed the apartment has a carpet area of 4,210.87 sq. ft. and cost ₹11 crore. The sea-facing home offers views of Mahim Bay and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.