Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal share the most magical moment from wedding: ‘Pandit chanting mantras, azaan in background…’

What Sonakshi and Zaheer said

During the interview, when the pair were asked to individually recall what was the most magical moment from their wedding, they both agreed that it was the kanyadaan. Zaheer said, “I think it is the best moment of my life, and it was so beautiful. The Kanyadan had been delayed by 15 minutes, and when we finally sat down, I held her hand, and we were praying. Suddenly, Sona said, ‘Can you hear that?’ I asked, ‘What?’ She replied, ‘The Azaan is on,’ and it was such a beautiful moment. The pandit was praying, reciting the mantras, and the Azaan was playing in the background as we were getting married. It felt like divine intervention.”

Sonakshi also nodded in agreement, and said: “It was divine!”

More details

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before getting married on June 23, 2017, the same date they started dating. They hosted a grand reception at the Mumbai restaurant, Bastian, the same day. “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife,” they wrote in the caption of the joint Instagram post.

The two recently shared inside pictures from their one-month anniversary on Instagram, as a getaway in the Philippines, where they spend a week just unwinding.