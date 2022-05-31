Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonali Bendre: Bollywood has always seen me more as the glamorous person
bollywood

Sonali Bendre: Bollywood has always seen me more as the glamorous person

Actor Sonali Bendre is working on reinventing her onscreen images, and says he upcoming projects will reflect that
Sonali Bendre is all set to make her OTT debut with The Broken News
Sonali Bendre is all set to make her OTT debut with The Broken News
Published on May 31, 2022 03:11 PM IST
Copy Link
BySugandha Rawal

Actor Sonali Bendre is tired of being seen as a “glamorous” person through the Bollywood lens, instead of a serious actor. And she is working really hard to turn it around.

“Bollywood has always seen me more as the glamorous person, then, as a serious actor. I want that to change. I have nothing against glamour, I love being glamorous. But there is more to me,” Bendre tells us.

She continues, “And I would like those layers to be explored”. In fact, it has turned out to be the driving force to decide her upcoming projects, be it non-fiction television or her return to mainstream acting with her OTT debut project.

The change will happen soon, promises the 47-year-old actor, adding, “The industry will see me as I want to be seen”. Here, she asserts that she is not willing to put the blame on the industry for not taking her seriously.

“But for that to happen, I needed to be clear about how it is that I want to be seen. I don’t think I had taken myself as seriously… Where I gave thought to my image, or what am I seen as,” says Bendre.

She explains, “I was doing what came my way. I needed to make the money, that was the priority. I just went on with my life like that. Now, for the first time, I’m being mindful about things and I’m actually thinking, ‘how would I like to be portrayed? How would I like to be seen?’ These are the questions I’m asking myself for the first time in life. So, I can’t blame the industry. I think I had to be clear about it (first)”.

When it comes to fiction, she was last seen in the TV show, Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Ye, following which she took a break from the acting world and underwent treatment for cancer. Lately, she has featured in reality TV shows as a judge, and her web project, The Broken News, marks her first full-time acting job since then.

“I was just at the space in life where I wanted to get back to work. I’ve been doing reality TV, but it revolved around my son’s time and home time. I have really not done fiction for a while and I was really ready for it now. My son has grown up and the project which I picked up was so exciting. The kind of content that’s happening is also so exciting. Now that I have the time on my hands, I really want to get back to it,” she says, sharing, “I have had time to introspect in these four years, and have now understood that I love doing what I do”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out