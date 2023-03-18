Sonali Kulkarni apologises after calling Indian women lazy: 'Have learned a lot from this incident'

Actor Sonali Kulkarni issued a statement on social media after receiving criticism for her remark about Indian women. She recently called Indian Women ‘lazy’ which wasn't taken lightly by a section of social media users. Reacting to them, Sonali apologised and addressed both criticism and support in the matter. Also read: Sonali Kulkarni's ‘women are lazy’ comment draws flak online Bollywood actor Sonali Kulkarni breaks silence after viral video about Indian women.(AFP)

Sonali wrote, “Dear all, I’m overwhelmed with the feedback I’m receiving. I would like to thank all of you, especially the entire press and media for the extremely mature conduct of connecting with me. Being a woman myself, my intention was not to hurt other women. In fact, I have extensively expressed myself time and again in support of us and what is it being a woman. I’m grateful to all of you for reaching out to me personally to appreciate or to criticize. Hope we will be able to have more open exchange of thoughts.”

"In my capacity I am trying to think, support and share warmth not only with women, but with the entire mankind. It will be only strengthening if we women with our vulnerabilities and wisdom shine through as fair and able beings. If we are inclusive and empathetic, we will be able to create a healthier, happier place to be," she continued.

She also added, “Having said that, if unknowningly, I may have caused pain, I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart. I do not thrive upon headlines neither do I want to be the center of sensational situations. I’m a diehard optimist and I strongly believe that life indeed is beautiful. Thanks for your patience and support. I have learned a lot from this incident.”

In a recent press meeting, Sonali Kulkarni said, “In India, we, at times, forget that a lot of women are just lazy. They want a boyfriend/husband, who earns well, owns a house, and his performance at work guarantees regular increments. But, in the middle of this, women forget to make a stand for themselves. Women don't know what will they do. I urge everyone to encourage women and make them self-dependent. So that they are capable enough to share the household expenses with their partners."

Sonali's video has now gone viral on social media. She was criticised by Urofi Javed and Sona Mohapatra among others. Sonali was last seen in the 2021 series Whistleblowers on SonyLiv.

