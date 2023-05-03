Sonam Bajwa says Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday ‘can go to Karan Johar’s house and get auditions', unlike her

In a new interview, Sonam Bajwa opened up about one thing she wants to steal from Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of her Punjabi film Godday Godday Chaa, is busy with the movie's promotions. During a recent interview, Sonam spoke about how Bollywood actors have direct access to filmmakers, unlike her. Also read: Sonam Bajwa recalls industry people calling her ‘just pretty face’ Sonam Bajwa spoke about Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan in an interview.

Sonam, who has carved a niche for herself in Punjabi films and has also acted in Tamil and telugu films, has stayed away from Hindi films. She recently opened up about star kids such as Sara and Ananya Panday having easy access to filmmaker Karan Johar.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sonam was asked if there was 'one thing' she would want to steal from 'young-age actresses'. When Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's names were taken, Sonam responded with “nothing.” But then added, “They can go to Karan Johar’s house and discuss and get to audition. If I get to do all of that, then yeah…”

During another recent interview, Sonam had opened up about Hindi films, and revealed how she was disheartened with the behaviour meted out to her by Bollywood. She was supposed to appear in the song Sip Sip 2.0 for Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D (2020). However, her song was axed from the movie.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan last month, Sonam had said, “I felt very bad. Firstly, I never wanted to do a song. But the team was so looked up to. Remo is such a senior artist, director, and choreographer. Varun Dhawan is loved by everyone. I was in two minds, should I do the song, should I not do the song. But they’d reached out to me, so I decided to go ahead. And when the song didn’t make it to the final edit of the film, I was very disheartened.”

Sonam was recently seen in the US Tour of The Entertainers along with actors Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, and others. This year, she will also be seen in Carry On Jatta 3. In the film, she will be reuniting with Gippy Grewal. Directed by Smeep Kang, it also has Binnu Dhillon.

