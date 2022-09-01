Sonam Kapoor wears maternity clothes, shares pic of postpartum belly after son's birth: ‘Tummy’s not in yet…’

Actor Sonam Kapoor is the newest mother in Bollywood. The actor welcomed her first child with husband Anand Ahuja recently. On Thursday, she shared her first life update after returning home post her son’s arrival in the hospital. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor waves to fans as she returns home with her baby)

Sonam revealed she is still wearing her maternity clothes after giving birth. She dropped a video of herself from her home in Mumbai where she is seen wearing black pants with a matching baggy jacket and glasses. She lifted her jacket and shared a glimpse of her tummy post delivery and said, “Still wearing my Nike maternity. Tummy’s not completely in yet but looks great.” She signed off with a smile as she shot in front of a mirror.

Sonam and Anand Ahuja announced the birth of their boy on August 20. They shared the news on Instagram with their fans and family through a cute message. It read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed - Sonam and Anand."

The same news was also shared by Sonam's parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. A few days later, Sonam returned to Anil’s house after getting discharged from the hospital with her baby. She received a warm welcome from her family members and was spotted taking part in rituals before entering the premises. While the couple has not yet revealed the face or the name of the baby, Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor nicknamed the little one ‘Simba’ in some of her Instagram Stories.

Sonam will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s production, Blind. Talking about her career after the baby’s arrival, the actor told Vogue, “I always was a little picky. I’m not really in the rat race, I’m just doing my own thing. I don’t think that will change, but priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn’t choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it’s a very selfish decision. I will try to do the best I can as a mother, which means that acting will definitely take a backseat, but I don’t think I will ever stop working completely.”

