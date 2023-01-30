Sonam Kapoor enjoys rain with Anand Ahuja, shares unseen pic from when they were dating

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with businessman-husband Anand Ahuja. She posted an unseen photo of them from their early dating days. She was all smiles as she posed with him and they stood under one umbrella. She can be seen enjoying her best time in London with Anand. Through her post, she expressed how much she ‘misses’ him due to her hectic work schedule. (Also read: Amid hectic work, Sonam Kapoor manages long distance relationship with husband Anand Ahuja through video calls)

In the rare picture, Sonam wore a chequered dress with leather pants and black shoes. She carried a brown backpack and kept her hair untied. Anand sported a green sweatshirt with dark pair of pants with casual shoes. He also wore an olive cap on his head. He also carried a yellow paper bag. Both of them held an umbrella, and looked back as they posed for the camera. Sonam flashed her radiant smile while Anand gave a funny expression as he kept his tongue out while enjoying the rainy season in London. Sonam added Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea as the location.

Sharing their photo on Instagram, Sonam wrote, “I miss you and I miss this. Love you @anandahuja can’t wait to be together.” She used ‘everyday phenomenal’ as the hashtag. Anand commented, “One of our first / suuuper early pics together! 7 years ago now, right?” Actor Nargis Fakhri wrote, “Cute (smiley emojis).” Photographer Amrita Samant commented, “Goals.”

Reacting to the picture, one of Sonam's fans wrote, “Impressive couple.” Another fan commented, “The cutest, miss you two.” Other fan wrote, “Always full of joy.” “Favourites forever”, wrote another. “Such a nice picture, Sonam Kapoor”, added one. Many fans dropped heart emojis on the post.

Sonam and Anand Ahuja had dated for a couple of years before they got married in May 2018. The two welcomed their first child together, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, in August, last year. In September 2022, the couple took to social media handle to explain the meaning behind their son's name and wrote, "In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives...In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength...In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.” The couple keeps sharing pictures of their son on Instagram but they haven't revealed the face of their child yet.

On the work front, fans will see Sonam in the film, Blind. It is directed by Shome Makhija. The film stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, with Lillete Dubey in lead roles. The film will release on OTT platform this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON