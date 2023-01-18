Amid hectic work, Sonam Kapoor manages long distance relationship with husband Anand Ahuja through video calls

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture with businessman-husband Anand Ahuja. In the middle of her hectic schedules, she managed to have a video call with Anand. She was busy attending a promotional event for a sleep aid brand on Tuesday. She posted a screenshot of her facetime with Anand. She said she was missing him as always and sent loads of love. Anand also reacted to her video call story. The couple got married in 2018, and was blessed with Vayu in 2022. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor on why she picked Anand Ahuja as husband: ‘I am giving mom credit…’)

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sonam re-shared sleep aid brand's story. In the picture, she sported a purple-hued long ensemble with a coat. She was all smiles as she posed at the event. The ZzzQuil India shared a series of pictures of Sonam from the promotional event on their social media handle. Finally, Sonam shared a screenshot of her video call with Anand. She can be seen lying on her bed, and looked tired and sleepy. Her husband looked away as Sonam captured both of them. He wore a sweater with jacket and kept a serious look on his face.

Sonam Kapoor shares facetime screenshot with Anand Ahuja via Instagram Stories.

Sharing the picture with Anand, Sonam wrote, “Always missing you @anandahuja…it never gets old..love you.” Reacting to her story, Anand re-shared the screenshot on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “But what is this screenshot (laughing, face with one eyebrow raised and sad emojis).”

The sleeping aid brand shares pictures of Sonam Kapoor via Instagram Stories.

The sleep aid brand shared a picture of Sonam and wrote, “Our celebrity guest @sonamkapoor has arrived at our national media launch.”

Recently, Sonam celebrated Christmas and New Year with family and friends. Anand had shared a series of photos and videos from their holiday featuring Sonam and Vayu as well as Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. Sharing the images on social media handle, Anand wrote, “The past 10 days. Grateful and wish everyone a happy and fulfilling New Year…"

Sonam and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child together, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, in August, 2022. The couple had dated for a couple of years before they tied knot in May 2018. In September 2022, the couple took to Instagram to explain the meaning behind their son's name and wrote, "In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives...In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength...In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.”

Fans will see Sonam in the film, Blind. It is directed by Shome Makhija. The film stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, alongside Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. She wrapped up the film's shooting before she she announced her pregnancy.

