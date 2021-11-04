Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonam Kapoor makes laddoos at London home, decks it up on Diwali
bollywood

Sonam Kapoor makes laddoos at London home, decks it up on Diwali

Sonam Kapoor has shared a new video from her London home on the occasion of Diwali. Check out how she made laddoos.
Sonam Kapoor prepared besan laddoos on Diwali.
Updated on Nov 04, 2021 07:39 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Sonam Kapoor is celebrating Diwali with a preparation of besan laddoos. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to share a video of herself as she made the sweets in her kitchen.

Sonam, dressed in a red outfit, was seen in the kitchen of her London home. She fried some cashews and roasted besan in a pan for making the sweets. She even rolled the laddoos herself and put cashews on top of them.

RELATED STORIES

“May the light of the lamp remove every darkness, and bring the light of happiness. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali. Be happy, be happy. Lots of love, Sonam. Happy Diwali,” she wrote. On her Instagram Stories, she also shared a picture of her home decked up with flowers.

Sonam earlier gave a tour of her home in London for an issue of Architectural Digest. Sharing what inspired the design of her home, she said, “The first time @anandahuja and I stepped foot into our flat it felt like home! It’s a two and a half bedroom space perfect for where we are in our lives at present and we knew right away @rooshadshroff would be perfect to design our space. Rooshad and I very much enjoyed collaborating on the space together," she wrote.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor calls Anand Ahuja ‘ridiculous’ as he records her, he says she is being ‘dramatic’. Watch

“Rooshad is highly adept in curating a space tailored to someone’s needs and individual design taste. He knew colour was a big requirement for me, and furthermore helped bring to fruition my vision to create a more outdoor feel on the inside, rich in greens, blues and jewel tones, etc. My taste and leanings have become far more eclectic over the years, with a need to incorporate warm textures, fabrics, wallpapers with vintage carpets and chandeliers. I really desired a delicate balance between modernist art and furniture that strongly mirrors my Indian heritage. Being away from home can be hard at times, so Rooshad did a great job of marrying British architecture with an Indian aesthetic and richness. While India is my soul, London has my heart,” she added.

Sonam lives in London with her businessman husband Anand Ahuja. She keeps flying between London, Delhi and Mumbai to be with her family and for work commitments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonam kapoor anand ahuja
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ayushmann, Tahira celebrate Diwali with the whole fam in matching outfits

5

Lamhe turns 30: Anil Kapoor remembers the ‘iconic’ film

Inside Kajol's Diwali celebrations with Tanuja and Yug; Ajay-Nysa give it a miss

Ekta Kapoor says her mother only allows her to touch Gulzar’s feet, here is why
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP