Sonam Kapoor calls Anand Ahuja ‘ridiculous’ as he records her, he says she is being ‘dramatic’. Watch

In a new video that Anand Ahuja shared, he can be seen teasing his wife, actor Sonam Kapoor while she got dressed. He shared it on his Instagram page on Wednesday evening.

The video opened with Sonam Kapoor putting on a coat and smiling as she said, “Help, help. I am stuck.” She then looked at the camera, and said, “Ridiculous.” When Anand Ahuja asked her what was ridiculous, she replied, “You filming me struggling with my coat.” He then told her, “That is because it is not that cold, you are being dramatic.”

Anand shared the video and wrote, “its the simple things #everydayphenomenal @sonamkapoor.” Sonam was quick to respond with a compliment and wrote, “Kindest person in the world.” She also added a heart emoji. He also shared the same video on Instagram Stories and wrote, “What’s better than a new haircut?”

Last month, Sonam Kapoor shared a picture with Anand Ahuja on Instagram and wrote, "I miss you terribly... can't wait to see you. #everydayphenomenal @anandahuja." They held each other by the waist as they looked into each other’s eyes in the picture. Sonam wore a pink full-sleeved dress, while Anand wore a blue suit. The post garnered more than three lakh likes and several people left heart emojis for the celebrity couple in the comment section.

Sonam tied the knot with Anand on May 8, 2018, in an Anand Karaj ceremony, followed by a star-studded reception. They celebrated their third wedding anniversary earlier this year.

Sonam was last seen in the 2019 release The Zoya Factor. She also had a cameo in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's AK vs AK, which released on Netflix last year. She will be seen next in Blind.