Anil Kapoor reacts to trolls who said he ‘lives with plastic surgeon, drinks snake blood' to stay young

Actor Anil Kapoor, in an appearance on Arbaaz Khan's talk show Pinch, reacted to fans who said that he ‘lives with his plastic surgeon’ and ‘drinks snake blood’ to stay young.

The actor was the latest guest to be featured on the show, in which Arbaaz Khan reads mean tweets and comments to celebrities to their face, and asks them to react. Anil faced comments that described him and his daughter Sonam Kapoor as ‘shameless’ and made fun of his appearance.

In one segment, Arbaaz showed Anil video recordings of people commenting on his looks. “I think he lives with his plastic surgeon,” one person said. “I think he drinks snake blood,” another person said.

Anil reacted, “Yeh genuine hai ke aap logon ne paise de ke (Is this genuine or did you people pay them to say this)…” Arbaaz assured him that these were genuine comments, and Anil said with a laugh, “Ek ne kaha ke main plastic surgeon saath leke ghoomta hu (One person said that I keep a plastic surgeon with me).”

Anil admitted that because of how privileged he has been in life – personally, professionally and financially – he owes it to himself and his fans to take care of himself. He said, “I've received so much, it helps in the way you look. Everybody goes through ups and downs, but I've been fortunate. I have been blessed. I feel that one has 24 hours in a day, if you can't take care of yourself for even one hour in a day then what's the point.”

Pinch season two has so far featured Arbaaz's brother, Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Rajkummar Rao, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Kiara Advani.