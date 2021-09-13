Sonam Kapoor is ‘obsessed’ with her wall-mounted toilet, husband Anand Ahuja is unsettled by their bathroom. Watch

Actor Sonam Kapoor gave fans a tour of her London apartment, where she lives with her husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam has been sharing pictures from her apartment in recent days, and the actor also appeared in a special video feature in which she showed off her sprawling living room and ‘dramatic’ interior design preferences.

But the most fascinating portions were the ones in which she spoke about her powder room and her washroom. Sonam said that she is ‘obsessed’ with toto pots – wall-mounted toilets with automated settings.

She said in a video posted on the Architectural Digest YouTube channel, “You know what's the most special thing in this bathroom? It's this toto pot. I am obsessed with toto pots. I know this isn't a design thing, but it's one of the most wonderful things created by mankind. Toto pots.”

Sonam also gave a tour of her office space, which is ‘just across the park’ from the apartment. Sonam and Anand also work together, which she admitted comes with its own set of challenges.

Talking about the bathroom in the office space, Sonam said, “My husband says, it's really funny. He's like, ‘It's hard for me to use this restroom because every time I look at the left I feel like it's your face there'. I don't know if I should be saying this on camera.” The wallpaper had a large face printed on it, although it wasn't Sonam's.

Sharing pictures of the house in a recent Instagram post, Sonam had written, "The first time @anandahuja and I stepped foot into our flat it instantly felt like home! It’s a two and a half bedroom space nestled in Notting Hill, and perfect for where we are in our lives at present. Upon seeing the space, we knew right away @rooshadshroff would bring to life a particular vision I had for the space. As always, Rooshad and I very much enjoyed collaborating together. He is highly adept in curating a space tailored to someone’s needs and individual design taste."