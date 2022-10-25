Sonam Kapoor makes style statement in pearl headpiece at her Diwali party; Masaba Gupta calls her ‘pretty’. See pics

Sonam Kapoor hosted a Diwali party with husband Anand Ahuja to celebrate the festival of lights. This was her first Diwali after the birth of her son, Vayu in August. The actor decked up in a white ethnic outfit and paired it with a pearl headpeice and heavy earrings. Her friend and designer Masaba Gupta shared a picture of her from the party on Instagram Stories. Also read: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor make grand entry at Sonam Kapoor's Diwali bash

Sharing the picture, Masaba wrote, “Pretty Sonam Kapoor.” The actor is seen smiling wide for the camera. She also posed for selfies with other guests.

Sonam Kapoor at her Diwali party.

The star-studded bash seems to have had white and green theme for the guests. While her cousins Shanaya Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor were in green lehengas at the bash, Janhvi Kapoor was in a white lehenga. Arjun Kapoor's girlfriend Malaika Arora too wore a green outfit with a yellow cape for the party. Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon also attended the party.

During the day, Sonam had shared a glimpse of her look for the Chhoti Diwali celebrations (Diwali eve). She had shared a video, which gave a detailed look at her cream lehenga paired with a red dupatta. She wrote along with it in Hindi, “May Goddess Lakshmi bless you, Goddess Saraswati support you and may Lord Ganesh reside in your home. May there be light in your life with Ma Durga's blessings. Good morning and happy Diwali.”

A few days before, Sonam shared a glimpse of her "working mom life". She was seen doing pilates and other exercises in the video and captioned it, "60 days after Vayu..." She said in the video, "Working mom's life is a constant state of exhaustion but at the same time bliss and excitement." Sharing her routine, she added, "Meeting, then feed, then another meeting, then feed, eat, sleep and then pump."

