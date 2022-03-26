Sonam Kapoor poses with 'favourite actress' Rani Mukerji, celebrates friendship that ‘lasted 20 years'. See pics

Actor Sonam Kapoor on Saturday shared unseen pictures as she posed with her 'favourite actress' actor Rani Mukerji. Taking to Instagram, Sonam posted photos from her mother Sunita Kapoor's birthday party. The pictures were clicked at the birthday venue, Sonam's father, actor Anil Kapoor's home in Juhu, Mumbai. (Also Read | Pregnant Sonam Kapoor talks about male gaze and how sharing a 'sexy picture' will get one 'more likes')

For the event, Sonam wore a white outfit as she tied her hair back. Rani Mukerji wore a purple outfit with a multi-coloured skirt and kept her hair loose. In the first photo, Sonam and Rani held each other. While Sonam had her hand on Rani's shoulder, Rani kept hers on Sonam's belly.

In the second picture, a selfie, the duo smiled as they posed together. Sonam captioned the post, "A friendship that’s lasted 20 years. Love you, Rani. Also belated happy birthday to my favourite actress." Reacting to the post, Anil Kapoor posted red heart emojis.

Sonam's friendship with Rani started after she and Ranbir Kapoor worked as the assistant directors for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black. The film, released in 2005, features Rani, Amitabh Bachchan, Shernaz Patel and Ayesha Kapur. The film was co-written, directed, and co-produced by Sanjay.

Rani, who celebrated her birthday on March 21, was seen posing with Anil at Sunita's birthday party on Friday night. Sonam had earlier shared a post on Instagram on her mother's birthday.

Sharing several throwback pictures, she had written, "Happy happy birthday Mama, you’re the best mom in the world. The best example set for me! I love you the most in the world. Your favourite child. @kapoor.sunita." Reacting to Sonam's post, her mother commented, "Love you so much beta, and more so now for giving me the best gift ever."

On Monday, Sonam had announced the pregnancy and shared several pictures. She captioned her post, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

Sonam will be next seen in a crime thriller titled Blind. It is an upcoming Indian crime thriller film directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh. Blind features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON