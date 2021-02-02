Sonam Kapoor shares photo from New York trip during which Anand Ahuja proposed, he corrects her
Sonam Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture from her New York trip during which husband Anand Ahuja had proposed to her. However, he corrected her in the comments section of her Instagram post and reminded her that the photo was taken a few weeks later at the birthday party she threw him.
In the picture, Sonam could be seen looking into the camera and smiling, as Anand kissed her on the cheek. “Throwback to a wonderful trip where my beautiful husband @anandahuja proposed to me #august2017 #newyork #everydayphenomenal,” she captioned it. “A few weeks after this! This was the bday party you threw for me. :),” he corrected her.
Earlier, during an appearance on the show Feet Up With The Stars, Sonam had talked about how Anand proposed to her. “In June, on my birthday, he wrote me this long letter about how he thinks he needs to spend the rest of his life with me but it was not really a proposal. I was like, he is saying all of this but he is not getting down on one knee so I ignored it,” she said.
Anand had planned a grand proposal at the Oxford library, because of Sonam’s love for books, but ended up popping the question spontaneously after she had a ‘really bad day’. She said that she was ‘PMSing really badly’ and was upset about losing her favourite pair of sunglasses.
“He picked me up from my pilates class, which was a huge disaster as well, and I was really pissed off. I remember we were walking to our hotel. He had his bike...he likes to cycle...and I was walking with him. He just got down on his knee in the middle of the New York street and said, ‘Will you marry me?’ I was like, ‘I was such a b***h all day,’” she said, adding that she instantly said yes.
Currently, Sonam and Anand are in Glasgow, where she is shooting for her next, titled Blind. She will play a visually challenged woman in the crime thriller directed by Shome Makhija. The film also stars Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak.
