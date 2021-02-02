Bharti Singh says Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath’s son will grow up to be a ‘flirt like his father’
Bharti Singh is overjoyed as Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Monday. Bharti, who considers Kapil her brother, said that his son will grow up to be a ‘flirt’ like him.
Kapil is known for flirting with female actors who arrive as guests on The Kapil Sharma Show. From Deepika Padukone to Nora Fatehi, he has tried to woo all of them.
In an interview with Telly Chakkar, Bharti said that she could not be there for the birth of Kapil and Ginni’s baby as she is in Goa to celebrate her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s birthday. She revealed that she was the first one to hold their daughter, Anayra, in her arms.
Bharti said, “I couldn’t hold my excitement to hear the good news. And finally, early morning around 4 am, I received a message from bhai (Kapil) saying it’s a boy. I am very happy that their family is complete. And now that The Kapil Sharma Show is going for a break, bhai will get time to spend time with both the kids. The moment I am back in Mumbai I will first go and visit Kapil bhai and bhabhi (Ginni).”
Also read: Ajay Devgn asks Kapil Sharma what wife Ginni Chatrath feels about him flirting with guests on his show
“Since the boy is born in the month of Valentine’s, I am expecting him to be a flirt like his father when he grows up. The way Kapil flirts with actresses in his shows similarly his boy will be flirtatious like his dad,” she added.
On Monday, Bharti shared a heartfelt Instagram post, encouraging Kapil to go on paternity leave, so that he could spend time with his little ones. Just last week, he confirmed that The Kapil Sharma Show is going off the air because he wants to be there for Ginni and the kids.
Kapil shared the happy news of the birth of his son on Twitter. "Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude," he wrote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharti Singh says Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath’s son will grow up to be a 'flirt'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi cries inconsolably as she debates about saving Abhinav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil jokes about Guru Randhawa's recent brush with cops, leaves him red-faced
- Kapil Sharma seemingly joked about Guru Randhawa's recent brush with the police, leaving him red-faced on The Kapil Sharma Show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharti Singh wants Kapil Sharma to go on paternity leave after birth of son
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Matthew Perry persuaded Julia to star in FRIENDS with a paper on quantum physics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath glows in unseen photo from baby shower
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I did not kiss Nikki Tamboli': Jaan denies allegations, says he wasn't in love
- Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Jaan Kumar Sanu, has denied kissing Nikki Tamboli without her consent, and said that he was never in love with her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas meets Rashami after eviction, calls it 'unconditional love'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Pritish Nandy calls Salman ‘misogynist’ for slamming Rubina, Nikki
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath welcome baby boy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas gets eliminated, Salman brings up his family issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taare Zameen Par: Winner Biren takes home 10 lakh, all kids win Disneyland trip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya says he would marry Rubina, she gags in response
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paras Arora: I have actually learnt it the hard way!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant's brother defends her behaviour with Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox