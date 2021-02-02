Bharti Singh says Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath’s son will grow up to be a ‘flirt like his father’

Bharti Singh is overjoyed as Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Monday. Bharti, who considers Kapil her brother, said that his son will grow up to be a ‘flirt’ like him.

Kapil is known for flirting with female actors who arrive as guests on The Kapil Sharma Show. From Deepika Padukone to Nora Fatehi, he has tried to woo all of them.

In an interview with Telly Chakkar, Bharti said that she could not be there for the birth of Kapil and Ginni’s baby as she is in Goa to celebrate her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s birthday. She revealed that she was the first one to hold their daughter, Anayra, in her arms.

Bharti said, “I couldn’t hold my excitement to hear the good news. And finally, early morning around 4 am, I received a message from bhai (Kapil) saying it’s a boy. I am very happy that their family is complete. And now that The Kapil Sharma Show is going for a break, bhai will get time to spend time with both the kids. The moment I am back in Mumbai I will first go and visit Kapil bhai and bhabhi (Ginni).”

Also read: Ajay Devgn asks Kapil Sharma what wife Ginni Chatrath feels about him flirting with guests on his show

“Since the boy is born in the month of Valentine’s, I am expecting him to be a flirt like his father when he grows up. The way Kapil flirts with actresses in his shows similarly his boy will be flirtatious like his dad,” she added.

On Monday, Bharti shared a heartfelt Instagram post, encouraging Kapil to go on paternity leave, so that he could spend time with his little ones. Just last week, he confirmed that The Kapil Sharma Show is going off the air because he wants to be there for Ginni and the kids.

Kapil shared the happy news of the birth of his son on Twitter. "Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude," he wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON