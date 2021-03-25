Sonam Kapoor suggests measures to tackle anonymous trolls after Chrissy Teigen quits Twitter citing negativity

Actor Sonam Kapoor wondered if Twitter has ‘become too toxic’ after model and television personality Chrissy Teigen announced her decision to quit the platform on Wednesday night, citing negativity. Sonam suggested that ID proofs be made mandatory while creating social media accounts to combat the menace of anonymous trolling.

Sonam shared an excerpt from Chrissy’s tweets: “My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me.” She then asked, “Has Twitter become too toxic? @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack.”

Giving a suggestion to reduce negativity on Twitter, Sonam added, “Should we all quit Twitter? I'm not very active but I get my news through it. But there is no accountability on the social media platform. Opening social media accounts should be like opening any other accounts in the real world. You should need an ID proof.”

Moments before going off Twitter, Chrissy wrote that for more than a decade, her followers have been her ‘world’. “But it’s time to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something,” she tweeted.

Chrissy said that she is ‘deeply bruised’ by attacks on her from low-follower accounts and added that she is not the ‘strong clap-back girl’ she has been portrayed as.

Last year, shortly after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Sonam was at the receiving end of a lot of negativity. She shared screenshots of hate messages she received from trolls, some of which wished death upon her and her future children.

“Yes I’ve switched off my comment section and my parents comment section because I don’t want my 64 year old parents to go through this. They did nothing to deserve this. And I’m not doing it out of fear you morons I’m doing it out of common sense to preserve my mental health and my parents,” she wrote.