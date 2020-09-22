Sonam Kapoor opens up on dealing with online hate: ‘It put me in a very low and negative space’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 18:22 IST

Sonam Kapoor, who has been at the receiving end of a lot of negativity recently, said that it took a mental toll on her. In a new interview, she said that she was quite stressed in the last three or four months but is ‘much better’ now.

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June, star kids such as Sonam have been getting hateful messages from his fans, who believe he was a victim of nepotism and did not get his due in the industry. She had temporarily disabled the comments section on her Instagram posts to filter out some of the trolling.

Talking to NDTV, Sonam said, “I had some stressful times in the last three or four months, mentally. There is a lot of stuff that happens on social media, there is a lot of hate and talk of a lot of things. It put me in a very low and negative space. But now I am much better.”

Also read | Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares heartfelt note for mom Sutapa Sikdar: ‘Nothing left for me to live now but you and Ayaan’

In June, a week after Sushant’s death, Sonam shared screenshots of the messages she was getting from trolls. Some of the messages wished death upon her and her future children. “Yes I’ve switched off my comment section and my parents comment section because I don’t want my 64 year old parents to go through this. They did nothing to deserve this. And I’m not doing it out of fear you morons I’m doing it out of common sense to preserve my mental health and my parents,” she wrote in a post.

Recently, Sonam came out in support of Jaya Bachchan, who stood up for the film industry in her speech in Parliament. “I want to be her when I grow up…,” Sonam wrote on Twitter.

Jaya objected to the characterisation of the film industry as a ‘gutter’ and its alleged defamation by some of its own members. She was referring to comments made about the industry by Kangana Ranaut and Ravi Kishan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more