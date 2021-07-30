Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sonam Kapoor wraps her arms around Anand Ahuja in birthday post, calls him ‘best partner, lover’

Sonam Kapoor wrapped her arms around Anand Ahuja’s waist in her birthday post for him. She said that he makes ‘every day phenomenal’ for her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 07:52 AM IST
Sonam Kapoor shared a cute birthday wish for her husband Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor hugged her husband Anand Ahuja in a photo shared by her on Instagram to wish him on his birthday. She wore a floral Bardot dress, while he opted for a relaxed formal look, with a white turtleneck shirt. She also posted a heartfelt note, in which she called him the ‘light of (her) life’.

“Happy happy birthday to the light of my life .. you’re the gift the universe has given me, the best partner lover and friend. Love you my baby. Have the best day, year and life... You make #everydayphenomenal @anandahuja,” Sonam wrote in an Instagram post. Anand replied, “My beautiful.. love you! @sonamkapoor.”

Sonam’s cousin Shanaya Kapoor dropped a heart emoji on the post. Fans also wished Anand in the comments section. “How adorable. HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” one wrote, while another said, “This is so sweet !! Happy Birthday to your hubby.” Many also showered love on the ‘cute couple’ by posting heart and heart-eyes emojis.

Sonam and Anand first met in 2015, when she was promoting Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Soon, they began messaging each other and eventually graduated to late-night phone conversations. Their first date took place in London.

A year-and-a-half into the relationship, Anand realised that Sonam was the woman he wanted to spend the rest of his life with. While he planned an elaborate proposal at the Oxford library, he ended up spontaneously popping the question in New York after she had a ‘really bad day’.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018 in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony, with their friends and family members in attendance. They celebrated their third wedding anniversary earlier this year.

Also read | When Aishwarya Rai told Sonu Sood during Jodhaa Akbar scene: ‘You remind me of my pa’

Sonam was last seen in a cameo in the Netflix film AK Vs AK, starring her father Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. She will be seen next in Blind, a remake of a 2011 South Korean thriller.

