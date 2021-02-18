Soni Razdan and Amrita Singh attend JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi's bridal shower

Bollywood producer Nidhi Dutta is all set to tie the knot with filmmaker Binoy Gandhi. But before she can deck up as a bride, friends of JP Dutta's daughter hosted a beautiful bridal shower. The girl gang put together a pastel-themed party for Nidhi with a few reputed Bollywood stars attending the happy affair.

In photos shared online, Nidhi was accompanied by Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan and Sara Ali Khan's mother Amrita Singh at the party. It was also revealed that her friends arranged for cupcakes and other baked goods which were placed in a room resembling a French cafe. The room was also filled with colourful balloons.





Nidhi and Binoy got engaged in an intimate ceremony in August 2020. The couple had plans of marrying in December. However, they eventually decided to push the ceremony to 2021. Although the wedding date hasn't been revealed yet, Nidhi did hint that there isn't much time left via her latest Instagram Story.

During an interview with Bombay Times, Nidhi said, "Binoy is the reason I smile. I’ve always tried to be a son to my family, be the responsible one, be it the grown up one and somewhere I forgot what it was like to have someone to lean on no matter what. Binoy has been my support system, my happiness quotient and the reason behind my smile for five years now. I think my parents and sister are more in love with Binoy than I am."

She added that the couple has many things in common, including the fact that they both belong to the industry. "Honestly, seeing the kind of love and time he gives to my parents, I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner," she added.

