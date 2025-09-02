Soni Razdan faced sexism when she wanted to work after marrying Mahesh Bhatt: ‘Even now, I’m somebody else’s somebody’

Veteran actor Soni Razdan has opened up about how she didn't get projects after marrying Mahesh Bhatt. Speaking with News18 Showsha, Soni recalled how sexist comments, when she wanted to work after marriage, made her angry. Without naming her husband or daughter-actor Alia Bhatt, Soni said that "all my life, even now, I’m somebody else’s somebody." Soni Razdan posed with Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt in this old photo.(Instagram/@aliaabhatt)

Soni Razdan recalls facing sexist remarks for wanting to work after marriage

Soni shared that someone asked why she would need to work as she was "so and so’s wife." “When I had started out, I was doing really well. And then, suddenly, I got married. I wasn’t getting any work after that. I got a feedback from somewhere that since she’s now so and so’s wife, why does she need to work? I got so angry! But then, luckily, Buniyaad happened and after that, I got to work in some really good films. But before that, I was so upset," she said.

Buniyaad, directed by Ramesh Sippy and Jyoti Sarup, dealt with India's partition and its aftermath. It was first aired in 1986 on DD National.

Soni talks about being referred to as ‘somebody else’s somebody’

In the same interview, Soni hinted that she is still referred to as Alia’s mother and Mahesh Bhatt’s wife. “All my life, even now, I’m somebody else’s somebody. Let me be very loud and clear… My struggle is still to be known by who I am. I’m happy for the people around me, who’re doing so well in their lives. How could I not be? I’m grateful. But perhaps that’s how my journey was meant to be. Now I laugh at it. It’s funny, but I just go on, thinking that it’s okay," Soni added.

About Soni's personal life

Soni got married to Mahesh in 1986. They have two daughters--Shaheen Bhatt and Alia. He was previously married to Kiran Bhatt. They have a daughter, Pooja Bhatt, and a son, Rahul Bhatt.

Soni's career, recent film

Soni has featured in many serials and films over the years. She was part of films such as 36 Chowringhee Lane, Mandi, Saaransh, On Wings of Fire, Kaash, Daddy, Sir, Gumrah, Papa Kahte Hain, Monsoon Wedding, Shootout at Wadala, Raazi, War, Pippa, and War 2. Soni starred in shows including Buniyaad, Love Ka Hai Intezaar, The Good Karma Hospital and Call My Agent: Bollywood.

Soni was recently seen in Danish Renzu’s Songs of Paradise which is inspired by the life and journey of Raj Begum. It also stars Saba Azad in the lead roles. The movie, which premiered on Prime Video, also features Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Taaruk Raina and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles.