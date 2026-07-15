Soni Razdan joins growing voices urging Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike: ‘Please do not leave us’

As concern continues to mount over the health of educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk amid his indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, actor Soni Razdan has joined the growing list of public figures appealing to him to end his fast. Making an emotional plea, she wrote, “Please live to fight another day.”

Soni Razdan makes an emotional appeal

Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 28.

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On Wednesday, Soni took to Instagram to express her support for Sonam Wangchuk and appeal to him to call off his fast.

“Dear Sonam Wangchuk, for your health we all do pray… Please do not leave us in this way. Please live to fight another day…Please stay. Please end your fast today,” Soni wrote.

The actor shared the note with a caption that read, “We need you. Don’t leave us 🙏”

Soni's message comes as support for Sonam Wangchuk's protest continues to gather momentum. Actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, along with writer Arundhati Roy, economist Jayati Ghosh, and several other prominent personalities, have urged Sonam Wangchuk to call off his indefinite hunger strike.

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{{^usCountry}} Actor Rubina Dilaik also took to Instagram supporting Sonam Wangchuk, saying, “He is a real hero. Don't let him die fighting for our country's own good.” She was seen sharing a post by actor Zeenat Aman, who had earlier urged the government to hold a peaceful dialogue with the climate activist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actor Rubina Dilaik also took to Instagram supporting Sonam Wangchuk, saying, “He is a real hero. Don't let him die fighting for our country's own good.” She was seen sharing a post by actor Zeenat Aman, who had earlier urged the government to hold a peaceful dialogue with the climate activist. {{/usCountry}}

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“With respect to Mr. Wangchuk’s wishes, I implore the Indian government to open dialogue on this matter that concerns the future of all India,” further wrote Zeenat, appealing to the Indian government, adding, “We must not become a society that sits back and watches one of its greatest minds be sacrificed. India has a long history of peaceful protest; those who wield power are obliged to meet such protest with peaceful dialogue. My respect and best wishes to all,” Zeenat wrote on Instagram.

Sonam Wangchuk on hunger strike

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Sonam Wangchuk, an engineer, innovator and education reformer from Ladakh, joined the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 28. The protest, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), began over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

The protest has been ongoing for 25 days, demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET 2026 paper leak and alleged irregularities in the CBSE’s on-screen marking system.

Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since then. Tuesday marked the 17th day of his fast. Protest organisers have claimed Wangchuk has lost over 8kg, developed muscle loss and is experiencing severe weakness, though he has refused repeated requests to end the fast.

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Sonam Wangchuk is not the only one sitting on a hunger strike. Student activists have also been on a parallel hunger strike for the same duration. At least four of them are from the All India Students Association (AISA). One of them had to be hospitalised on Monday due to hypovolemic shock. Sonam Wangchuk and the CJP supporters will also march peacefully to Parliament on July 20, the first day of the Monsoon Session, to demand the resignation of Pradhan.