Soni Razdan parties with Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor, says she's missing Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

Actors Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor recently had a get together with a few other friends and family members. Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor and producer Anu Ranjan were also a part of the gathering. Neetu shared a few group photos from the party on her Instagram Stories. Reacting to one of them, Soni wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Missing the 3 Musketeers @aliabhatt @shaheenbhatt @ranbirkapoor." Also read: Alia Bhatt says Ranbir Kapoor calls her 'an alien' on seeing her childhood pics, dad Mahesh Bhatt agrees

While Soni was in an animal print dress with a black shrug, Neetu was in a white top and beige pants. Riddhima joined them in black top and leggings. Neetu captioned one of the pictures as “Crazy night.”

Neetu Kapoor shared a few pictures from her get together with Soni Razdan and others.

Soni shared the pictures on her Instagram Stories as well and wrote, “Best fam eva!!” Sharing one more picture, she wrote, "We had a bit of a riot yeah as you can see."

Soni Razdan shared a few pictures on Instagram Stories.

Soni missed Alia at the gathering but on Tuesday, shared a congratulatory post for her on Instagram Stories. As Deadline reported that Alia has bagged her first Hollywood film, Soni wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Congratulations my darling so proud of you."

Marking a special Women's Day for Alia, Deadline reported that the actor will be starring in a spy thriller titled Heart of Stone. The film will also star Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot. The Netflix original will be directed by Tom Harper and produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn and Pilot Wave's Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano.

Alia is currently riding high on the critical acclaim coming her way post the release of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor plays a brothel owner turned matriarch in the film that also stars Ajay Devgn.

She also has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline. It is now slated to hit theatres in September this year.

